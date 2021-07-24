Lagos LG Elections: MC Oluomo’s thugs hijack ballot boxes in Oshodi (VIDEO)

Political thugs loyal to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo hijacked ballot boxes in the Sogunle area of Oshodi during Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State.

The thugs, who moved around in two Toyota buses hijacked ballot boxes at various polling centres in the area.

The thugs who were fully armed chased away voters before hijacking the boxes.

In one of the attacks at Diran Alake street, the PDP councillorship aspirant for Ewu ward narrowly escaped death.

His brother popular know as Double O was, however, beaten to stupor and taken to an unknown destination.

As at press time, his whereabouts is still unknown.

The incident, which occurred around 1p.m also left many wounded.

The thugs were led by Samson Agbetoye, a.k.a. Golden. Golden is a known thug and loyalist of MC Oluomo.

To show that the attacks have the blessings of MC Oluomo, the NURTW boss drove past the area a few minutes after the incident.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT BELOW: