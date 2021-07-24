NEWS
Lagos LG Elections: MC Oluomo’s thugs hijack ballot boxes in Oshodi (VIDEO)
Political thugs loyal to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo hijacked ballot boxes in the Sogunle area of Oshodi during Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State.
The thugs, who moved around in two Toyota buses hijacked ballot boxes at various polling centres in the area.
The thugs who were fully armed chased away voters before hijacking the boxes.
In one of the attacks at Diran Alake street, the PDP councillorship aspirant for Ewu ward narrowly escaped death.
His brother popular know as Double O was, however, beaten to stupor and taken to an unknown destination.
As at press time, his whereabouts is still unknown.
The incident, which occurred around 1p.m also left many wounded.
The thugs were led by Samson Agbetoye, a.k.a. Golden. Golden is a known thug and loyalist of MC Oluomo.
To show that the attacks have the blessings of MC Oluomo, the NURTW boss drove past the area a few minutes after the incident.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT BELOW:
NEWS
Tension in Lagos, Ogun as council polls hold
There is palpable fear in Lagos and Ogun states on Saturday, as residents have remained indoors due to possible security breaches during Saturday’s Local Council polls in both states.
This is despite the assurance by the Nigeria Police Force which said it had deployed human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the council elections.
The force also warned that it would not tolerate violence and thuggery among politicians and their supporters.
In Lagos, the exercise, which would be conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission to elect chairmen and councillors, is expected to be held across the 20 local government areas and 35 local council development areas of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement, said the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between 6am and 3pm, adding that only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be exempted.
He was quoted as saying, “We assure the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the election of adequate security before, during and after the elections.”
Similarly, the Ogun State Police Command said it would deploy special weapons and tactics, anti-kidnapping and anti-cultism and police mobile force teams for the local government election in the state.
The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission had announced that movement would be restricted between 8am and 2pm on Saturday while the election lasts.
The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, in a statement on Thursday, said the command was working with other security agencies and would not give room for electoral malpractices or violence.
Both parties have expressed their readiness to participate in the Lagos State council election.
The state chapter of the APC urged residents to see the election as an opportunity to exercise their civic right to vote.
NEWS
Aregbesola asks Governors to sign death warrant of over 3,000 condemned inmates
Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has asked governors to sign the death warrant of 3,008 inmates on death row at Correctional facilities across the country.
Speaking while inaugurating the newly constructed headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday July 23, the Minister said jail congestion is the major headache of the Service.
Aregbesola also disclosed that the entire national custodial facilities with a maximum capacity for 57,278 inmates currently has a total population of 68,747 inmates, made up of 67,422 males and 1,325 females.
The Minister said 50,992 inmates representing 74 per cent of the total population of inmates in the nation’s custodial centres are awaiting trial, while only 17,755 inmates which is a mere 26 per cent are the actual convicts.
He said;
“There are presently 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our meagre custodial facilities. This consists of 2,952 males and 56 females.
“In cases where an appeal has been exhausted and the convicts are not mounting any challenge to their conviction, the state should go ahead, to do the needful and bring closure to their cases.”
Aregbesola noted that state Governors have an alternation of setting some of the condemned inmates free on compassionate ground, especially those who have grown old on account of the long time they have been in custody and those that are terminally ill.
Aregbesola said the 3,000 high-capacity custodial centre which is being built by the federal government in Kano, Rivers States and Abuja, would be extended to the six geo-political zones in the country and is expected to ease congestion considerably and enhance the capacity to manage the facilities for corrections.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Benin Republic’s ‘EFCC’ where Sunday Igboho is being held
Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, is being held at the Economic and Financial Brigade station in Cotonou, Benin Republic, TheCable can report.
The Economic and Financial Brigade known in Cotonou as Brigade économique et financière (BEF) is seen as an equivalent of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The BEF is one of the buildings within the ministry of interior and public security premises. It is marked in red in the featured image above.
Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic earlier in the week alongside his wife while en route to Germany, where the rest of his family is believed to reside.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is demanding Igboho’s extradition, but the youth leader told the Beninese government that he may be killed if extradited to his home country.
Igboho’s case was addressed in court on Thursday, leading to the release of his wife, Ropo, and the return of her passport.
The judge however adjourned the extradition hearing till Monday, July 23. Igboho was, therefore, returned to BEF, where he is expected to remain till he is needed in court.
Here are pictures of the facility where Igboho is being held:
