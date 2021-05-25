NEWS
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
Olasoju Adebayo, one of the managers of King of Fuji music , Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan (KWAM 1 ) is set to become the next Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
Feelers from leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and council levels showed that Adebayo, who is currently the vice chairman of the LCDA, will emerge as the party’s flagbearer in the July 22 elections.
KWAM 1 is said to have garnered the support of political heavyweights in the state behind Adebayo’s ticket.
KWAM 1’s decision to pitched his tent with his manager is said to have strained his relationship with his long time friend and the monarch of the town, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka.
Oba Agbabiaka is routing for a former vice chairman of the local council, Hon. Mojeeb Adam to become the next Chairman.
The monarch and his chiefs chiefs-in-councils have openly endorsed Adam, who holds the traditional title of Balogun of Isolo.
Oba Agbabiaka believes Adam will represent the interest of the indigenes better and his efforts to have have their son as the next chairman of the local council.
No indigene of the town has ever be Chairman since the LCDA was created.
KWAM has , however, insisted that there is nothing anybody could do to dissuade him from supporting Adebayo as he was the one that introduced him into politics.
Adebayo also has the support of the Lagos State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Work (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo).
Oluomo has already directed his members to work towards Adebayo’s success in both the party’s primary and general election.
NEWS
Senator Ogunlewe’s son, Moyo emerges Kosofe APC consensus candidate
Political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) have presented Moyo Ogunlewe as the the party’s consensus candidate for the chairmanship seat in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.
Moyo is the son former Minister of Works during the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo and former senator , Adeseye Ogunlewe.
Moyo, a lawyer joined the APC in 2019 after he lost the Lagos State House of Assembly elections twice under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Moyo, who is in his 30s, contested in 2015 and 2019 but lost to the candidates of the APC in both elections. He was was one of the youngest candidates to contest in the two elections in Lagos State
Some other candidates for chairmanship seat in Kosofe have already withdrew from the race to obey the decision of the leaders.
One of the leading candidate for the seat, Chief) Fatai Oladehinde said he was satisfied with the process and commended the party leaders for choosing Moyo.
NEWS
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi
A suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown to pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.
The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi state.
A source in the area said the incident happened around 12noon.
“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.
The source also said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.
The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which is said to be the biggest market in the area hinted that there is tension and panic in the community.
It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.
Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details if what happened.
NEWS
See list of prize money all premier league clubs got this season
The prize money all clubs in the premier league got in the 2020-2021 season has been revealed.
Manchester City clinched this season’s Premier League title, with weeks to spare.
But despite their success this season, it has been revealed their prize money actually went down this year compared to what Liverpool got last year for winning the premier league.
According to The Times, City netted £163million for their efforts this campaign- made up of their £123m ‘equal share’ payment given to every club in this season’s Premier League -and then a further £40m for winning the title.
Runners-up Manchester United pocketed £38m, meaning their overall total was £161m.
However, last season’s champions Liverpool received £177m for winning the 2019-20 title – £14m more than City earned this year.
And even City themselves were awarded more last year despite only coming second, pocketing £175m in 2019-20.
Last season there was a £79m gap between the £177m handed to champions Liverpool and bottom-placed Norwich’s £98m.
This year, that gap reduced to £38m, with bottom side Sheffield United earning £125m compared to City’s £163m.
See the full list below.
