Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman

Olasoju Adebayo, one of the managers of King of Fuji music , Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan (KWAM 1 ) is set to become the next Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Feelers from leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and council levels showed that Adebayo, who is currently the vice chairman of the LCDA, will emerge as the party’s flagbearer in the July 22 elections.

KWAM 1 is said to have garnered the support of political heavyweights in the state behind Adebayo’s ticket.

KWAM 1’s decision to pitched his tent with his manager is said to have strained his relationship with his long time friend and the monarch of the town, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka.

Oba Agbabiaka is routing for a former vice chairman of the local council, Hon. Mojeeb Adam to become the next Chairman.

The monarch and his chiefs chiefs-in-councils have openly endorsed Adam, who holds the traditional title of Balogun of Isolo.

Oba Agbabiaka believes Adam will represent the interest of the indigenes better and his efforts to have have their son as the next chairman of the local council.

No indigene of the town has ever be Chairman since the LCDA was created.

KWAM has , however, insisted that there is nothing anybody could do to dissuade him from supporting Adebayo as he was the one that introduced him into politics.

Adebayo also has the support of the Lagos State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Work (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo).

Oluomo has already directed his members to work towards Adebayo’s success in both the party’s primary and general election.