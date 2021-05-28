Lagos LG Elections: Foluke Daramola’s husband steps down for MC Oluomo’s anointed candidate

Olukayode Salami Salako one of the major contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship ticket in Oshodi/ Isolo Local Government has stepped down for Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof.

While Salako is the husband of popular Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola, Almaroof is the anointed candidate of Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

Explaining his reasons for stepping down for Oloyede, Salako said that it was borne out of the greater good for the people of Oshodi than the benefit of an individual.

Oloyede was a former husband of another popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Salako’ withdrawal leaves Oloyede and three other candidates as the contenders for the party’s ticket in Oshodi in its primaries scheduled for Saturday 29.

The other three candidates are the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Daisi Osho; Supervisory Councillor for Environment Yusuf Adesanya and Engineer Olajide Ismail Badmus.

Badmus is the son of the late leader of the party, Alhaji Badmus