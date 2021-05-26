POLITICS
Lagos LG Elections: APC releases names of electoral officers for party’s primaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has released names of electoral officers for the party’s primaries to select its candidates for the July 24 local government elections.
The primaries is slated for Satursday , May 29 in all the the 59 local governments and council development areas in the state.
Below is the names of the electoral officers:
S/NO NAMES LGA OF ORIGIN LGA OF SERVICE TELEPHONE
- ENGR. BAYO ERIKITOLA KOSOFE AGEGE 08033040133
- PROF. JAMES KEHINDE OJO ORILE-AGEGE 08160556913
- HON. SHABI ADEMOLA YABA MUSHIN 08036667049
- MR. OYEFOLU TAIWO OJO AGBOYI-KETU 08034103694
- HON. MUSLIM FOLAMI IBEJU LEKKI EGBE-IDIMU 08092785457
- ABIOLA SAPOOR LAGOS ISLAND AGBADO-OKEODO 08033618383
- ADEOLA HUNDEYIN BADAGRY IGANDO-IKOTUN 09034348980
- HON. OBADIAH AKINOLA SURULERE ONIGBONGBO 08038595747
- HON. K. OSENI SURULERE BADAGRY CENTRAL 08022238933
- HON. LADI LAWANSON MUSHIN LEKKI 08035259977
- ENGR. AKINOLA KEHINDE IKEJA BADAGRY WEST 08123050000
- CHIEF BODE OYEDELE LEKKI IKORODU CENTRAL 08039738010
- DR. ADEDAYO APAPA IGANMU OSHODI 08025592858
- MR. JIDE ADAMS ETI-OSA EAST MOSAN-OKUNOLA 08083844440
- OLUMIDE OGUNRONBI IFAKO IJAIYE IRU-VICTORIA ISLAND 08029525058
- HON. CORNELIUS OJELABI OJO IKEJA 08027746621
- CHIEF OLUWOLE SONOLA OJODU KOSOFE 08075555001
- ENGR. DAVID ADEBAJO ALIMOSHO OLORUNDA 08023822417
- WALE SALISU ALIMOSHO ORIADE 08056703520
- HON. MOSHOOD SALVADOR MUSHIN AJEROMI 08033120923
- HON. TUNDE SANUSI ORIADE EREDO 08028603560
- HON. YINKA KAZEEM MUSHIN ETI-OSA 08086839113
- OLUROTIMI ADELEYE IFAKO-IJAIYE COKER-AGUDA 08034551440
- LATEEF IBIROGBA ALIMOSHO IGBOGBO/BAIYEKU 08023224470
- AREBI FARIYUDEEN EPE SURULERE 07036521422
- JIDE DAMAZIO LAGOS ISLAND APAPA-IGANMU 08037195324
- SEGUN AGBAJE EPE APAPA 08033054713
- HON. TAJUDEEN AGORO MAINLAND IBA 08033043639
- HON. ABAYOMI SADIQ OJO EJIGBO 08026411341
- BAR. OMOLARA ALAKIJA ETI-OSA ITIRE-IKATE 08033006343
- MR. SAHEED AFONJA OLORUNDA SOMOLU 08078757222
- HON. BOLAJI ROBERT KAYODE OTO-AWORI AYOBO-IPAJA 08033815368
- HON. WASIU OGUNLANA LAGOS ISLAND IKORODU WEST 08077298672
- MRS. KAFILAT OGBARA KOSOFE OJO 08023153750
- MR. AFEEZ DANMOLA LAGOS MAINLAND IKOSI-EJIRIN 08033312153
- MR. TUNDE FABIYI AMUWO-ODOFIN IKOSI-ISHERI 08022096186
- OLAIBI BLAIZE ADEBIYI ALIMOSHO IKOYI OBALENDE 09057275555
- HON. AMIDA ABUDU OLORUNDA IFAKO-IJAIYE 08139005533
- HON. ABIMBOLA OSIKOYA OJODU IJEDE 08123738676
- HON. M.K.O AKINDELE OJODU AMUWO-ODOFIN 08160766666
- ALH. AREMU O. LUKMON LAGOS ISLAND OTO-AWORI 08033439112
- HON. AGBOOLA MASHA LAGOS ISLAND OJODU 08033006509
- MR. KUNLE OSUNLALU OJODU IFELODUN 08169692803
- MS. OMOWUNMI OGBARA IKORODU EPE 08079815751
- MS. KENNY ST. BROWN ONIGBONGBO BARIGA 08033075400
- MR. FEMI ODEKUNLE ITIRE-IKATE IMOTA 08023160469
- WALE ADENIJI SURULERE ODI-OLOWO 08177051703
- BARR. SUNNY ADEEKO IKORODU LAGOS ISLAND EAST 08023192061
- HON. SIKIRU ADENOWO IKORODU WEST LAGOS ISLAND 08033066497
- HON. DOTUN ADEGBOLA AMUWO ODOFIN ALIMOSHO 08033011036
- MUTIU ORIOLA BADAGRY IKORODU NORTH 09076287692
- PRINCE SUNDAY OKE BADAGRY OJOKORO 08110159296
- TOYIN EDUN ONIGBONGBO LAGOS MAINLAND 08023120330
- HON. MRS. FUNKE AKERELE LAGOS MAINLAND ETI-OSA EAST 08023062605
- PRINCE ADENIYI JAFOJO ORILE AGEGE ISOLO 08033299454
- BARR. MUYIDEEN SHITTU AJEROMI-IFELODUN IBEJU 08037270118
- KOLA FASHOLA EJIGBO YABA 08023295975
LG Elections: Crack in Lagos APC over consensus list
The forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State is already upsetting the order in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with leaders taking divergent positions on alleged plot by the hierachy of the party to imposed candidates on members.
Some of the leaders are said to be angry at what they see as preferential treatment for some of the candidates in the elections.
The aggrieved leaders are kicking against the attempt by some powerful leaders of the party in the state , who are trying to manoeuver the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu to give out an order for a selection of candidates for local government elections.
The aggrieved leaders claimed that, such action would not only deprive core party members of their right but also would cause a problem within the party.
Although, Tinubu had openly said he does not have any prefered candidate in the election, feelers from those close to the former governor of the state said he is favourably disposed to a consesus arrangement, particularly as a means of averting possible breach of security,.
Some leaders of party were said to have come up with a list .
However, the list has been rejected by some chieftains of the party who lost out in the scheme of things.
One of the leaders, whose candidate lost out in the arrangement, said, rather than accept list, Tinubu and the state leadership should organise a free and fair primary, noting that they will accept the outcome of such an exercise
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, of being a mole and liability in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .
Speaking in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday Wike said Aliyu was a serial blackmailer, who betrayed his party by working against PDP’s interest in 2015.
The governor spoke while reacting to an interview Aliyu granted some national dailies where he among other things accused Wike of trying to play a godfather and a dictator in the PDP.
But Wike, who described the former governor as a chronic liar and serial betrayer, recalled that Aliyu once admitted that he and other former northern governors worked against the interest of the party in the 2015 presidential election.
Wike said some of the former northern governors such as Jonah Jang of Plateau State and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State quickly absolved themselves from the betrayal of Aliyu.
He said: “There is no political dictator in Rivers State as far as PDP is concerned. That is why if there is any state the PDP is sure of winning any day any time in this country, I am sure you all know that it is Rivers State.
“That is not the case of Niger state. You saw the reply of the former President to him. He is a rabble-rouser and a perpetual blackmailer. He is a chronic liar and a serial betrayer.”
He recalled that Aliyu was among the party leaders, who opposed the emergence of Uche Secondus in 2017 as the Chairman of the PDP, adding that the former governor has now become a spokesman for Secondus-led National Working Committee because of his jobless condition.
Wike said while he had led the PDP to victory in many elections in Rivers despite federal might, Aliyu had serially lost all the elections PDP contested in his Niger State.
He said Aliyu lacked the capacity to lead the PDP to victory in Niger because of his alleged woeful performance in the state and challenged him to point at his legacy projects throughout the period he governed Niger.
Wike said Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies contributed in the waning fortunes of the PDP in Niger lamenting that the former governor’s style had made it impossible for the PDP to hold party congresses in his state.
The Rivers Governor said Aliyu, despite his academic background misquoted his statement during the buildup to the election in Edo State when he said that some NWC members were tax collectors.
Wike said: “I said some NWC members are tax collectors, I didn’t say NWC members are tax collectors. I stand by my words.”
The governor mocked Aliyu for suggesting that the PDP should have punished him for the “tax collector” statement saying he was available for either suspension or expulsion from the party.
The governor also debunked Aliyu’s statement that he was fighting Secondus from Rivers adding that he had no problem with the National party chairman.
He, however, said that he would not stop speaking out whenever things were not going well in the party.
Wike said part of Aliyu’s anger was that he refused to invite him to Rivers to inaugurate projects adding that the former governor was not qualified for such invitations because he had no concrete projects in Niger.
Hoodlums attack another APC chairmanship aspirant in Lagos
A chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local government elections in Lagos State , Segun Solomon Adekoya was attacked by hoodlums in Lagos on Friday.
Adekoya an aspirant for Amuwo Odofin local government area chairmanship seat, was attacked in the Festac area, within the Amuwo Odofin council area.
He was in the company of some of his supporters when the hoodlums struck.
The aspirant has accused the incumbent Chairman of the council , Valentine Buraimoh ,of masterminding the attack on him.
Buraimoh is seeking a second term in office.
Since last week there has heightened tension in Lagos over local government council elections slated for July 29, 2021.
Onamade Oluwatoyin, another Chairmanship aspirant under the APC was attacked in Ikorudu by political thugs loyal to another aspirant in the area.
Armed with various dangerous weapons, the hoodlums said to be numbering about 35 stormed Oluwatoyin’s office, Western Funeral Homes Limited, along Ijede Road in Ikorodu.
Though, he was lucky to escape, one of his aides, Tony Godfrey was killed while his blood brother, Oluwafemi Onamade, 38, was shot and maliciously beaten to coma.
The hoodlums before leaving the Oluwatoyin’s office destroyed properties and carted away an unspecified amount of money.
