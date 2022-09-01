Lagos LG Chairman’s aide, Francis Oguntulu killed by gunmen buried amid tears (PHOTOS))

Emotions ran high on Thursday when family members and friends gathered to inter the remains of Goke Francis Oguntulu, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, at the Atan Cemetry., Yaba.

Sympathizers were seen in their dozens, especially women weeping on the loss of the man they described as sociable and amiable.

Oguntula, 47, was attacked and killed by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen at a social event on August 19, 2022.

The attack left many injured with Oguntulu, apparently the target, suffering machete cuts in addition to several gunshots

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Oguntulu was confirmed dead Sunday morning and the corpse deposited at the Isolo General Hospital.

Before the final internment at Atan cemetery, a farewell service was held inside the Legislative Building of the the local government on Thursday morning.

People from all walks of life including the Chairman of the Isolo Local Government Development Area (LCDA) were present at the service.

Speaking after his death, the Council Chairman, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof called for calm and ask that security operatives to quickly apprehend and prosecute the criminals who carried out the act..