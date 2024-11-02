Lagos LG Chairman dies

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Dotun Olakanle, is dead.

Olakanle died in the early hours of Saturday at a Lagos hospital during a brief illness.

A senior official of the council who preferred anonymity confirmed the death, saying, “We lost our chairman to the cold hand of death this morning (Saturday).

Olakanle, a former Vice Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA became the council boss in 2020 following the demise of the immediate past Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Oke, who reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

He was then reelected as Chairman in 2021.

His administration had on Friday, November 1 distributed vehicles to police formations in his council area

He was at the burial party for the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Adesola Taiwo, Chief Executive Officer of Adefemi Taiwo Hospitals on Thursday, 31 October, 2024.

In a terse statement, chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Oloyede Almoroof expressed sadness over his sudden demise.

He said, “It is really unfortunate that we lost Dotun today. This is a personal loss to me as he was my good friend, brother and a jolly good fellow, who was committed to good governance and diligently prosecuted his projects that are impacting

