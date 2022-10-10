Lagos justifies pay rise, says decision not political

The Lagos State Government has said the workers’ pay rise planned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not a political tool to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu approved a 25 percent salary increment for state workers on Tuesday, an announcement which was greeted with jubilation.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, told journalists on Friday, in Ikeja, that workers deserved the increment as part of efforts to appreciate their work amidst the harsh economic inflation.

He said, “The governor is saying that we appreciate the services you are providing and although things are so hard, you are still carrying on and you are putting smiles on the faces of Lagosians who are coming to government offices.

“No matter how low or high the percentage may be, I think the symbolism is that at this particular time, Mr Governor feels that workers deserve a raise and he has pronounced it. If you listen to him very well, he said he had instructed the Office of Head of Service, Establishment, State Treasury Office to come together to look at these and see what the numbers are and see how we can go, but that workers will now have a pay rise is a foregone conclusion.

“I think the whole world is hailing him for doing that but if people are now saying it is for political reasons, let other people in positions of authority also do so for political reasons and raise salaries.”

The commissioner explained that other infrastructural projects will be inaugurated by the state government before the end of the year.

“We have over 30 schools for us to be inaugurated. We also have housing projects to be inaugurated before the end of the year, and jetties are also included. We are building the infrastructure for the Blue line Rail system that will take passengers from Marina to Mile 2,” he added.