Lagos installs more speed limit, traffic light monitors, unveils fines

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation said it has installed speed limit and traffic light monitors in more areas of the state, and revealed the fines for contravention.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the development during a press briefing in Alausa on Thursday.

Osiyemi said: “The checkpoint sites are designed to detect overspeeding.

“One is located at Alapere, Ogudu Road, with a speed limit of 80km/h, while the other is installed at Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60km/h.

“These checkpoint sites are strategically located to detect and deter overspeeding, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents.

“On the other hand, the e-police sites for traffic violations are installed at Allen Avenue Road Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

“These e-police sites are designed to detect a wide range of traffic violations, including running red lights, non-compliance with lane discipline, illegal U-turns and reverse driving on highways.”

Osiyemi revealed that the fine for violating the red light is N20,000, while that of speed limit is N50,000, adding: “It is important to also note that enforcement will commence immediately.

“Motorists who violate traffic laws as detected by the ITS will receive SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service department, detailing the nature of the violation and the corresponding fines to be paid.

“This system is not designed to be punitive but to encourage responsible driving behaviour and reduce the rate of accidents on our roads.

“The goal is simple: to save lives, protect property, and create an orderly transportation environment.”

