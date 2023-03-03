Lagos gov’ship: PDP, LP elders in alliance talks to oust Sanwo-Olu

There is palpable fear in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State following the ongoing move by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to form an alliance for the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Leaders of PDP and LP are in talks in a bid to form a formidable alliance against the ruling party ahead of the governorship election.

Sources said there was a hurdle to overcome as negotiations continued. The obstacle is who is step down between the two candidates – Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor of PDP and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of LP.

There is an existing personality clash between Jandor and Rhodes-Vivour who was in the PDP before defecting to LP.

Prior to Jandor’s emergence as the PDP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour had stepped down for him with the hope of emerging as his running mate.

But Jandor said there was no such thing and went for the ace Nollywood actress, Ms Funke Akindele, which irked Rhodes-Vivour who subsequently jumped ship to LP to pick the governorship ticket.