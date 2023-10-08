Lagos Government Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government has announced the sealing of a popular nightclub in the state over noise pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a short post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night.

The commissioner who identified the sealed nightclub as Silk Club located at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, said the nightclub was sealed by the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), who on his orders, conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

Wahab wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”