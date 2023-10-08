Sunday, October 8, 2023
HomeNEWSLagos Government Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution
NEWS

Lagos Government Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a short post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night.

The Lagos State government has announced the sealing of a popular nightclub in the state over noise pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a short post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night.

FILEFILE

The commissioner who identified the sealed nightclub as Silk Club located at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, said the nightclub was sealed by the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), who on his orders, conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

FILE

Wahab wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”



Source link

Previous article
Civic Group Lambasts Lagos Assembly For Ordering Probe Into Mohbad’s Death But Silent On Bamise’s Murder In BRT Bus
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network