Lagos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu redeploys two special advisers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has redeployed two newly-appointed Special Advisers.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Muri-Okunola said that the redeployment was announced during the 2023 on-boarding retreat programme for the newly-sworn in members of Lagos State Executive Council (SEC) and body of Permanent Secretaries.

He said that the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya from the Ministry of Health, had been redeployed to the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, Sanwo-Olu also redeployed Mr Abiola Olowu from the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment to Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, as Special Adviser, Office of Mineral Resources.

Muri-Okunola said the changes took immediate effect, adding that the Special Adviser, Works, would work under the Office of Lagos State Deputy Governor.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday sworn in 37 commissioners and special advisers as members of the SEC and assigned portfolios to them.

The cabinet members comprise 23 commissioners and 14 special advisers, NAN reports.