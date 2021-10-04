breaking
Lagos: FRSC begins ‘operation show driver’s license, vehicle papers’
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will on Monday commence ‘Operation Show Your Driver’s License and Vehicle License’.
In a statement on Sunday, the Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide condemned how owners of vehicles, tricycle and bike riders ply the road without permit.
Ogungbemide lamented that a high number of permanent driver’s licenses were yet to be picked from FRSC stations.
The first phase of the operation showed that a number of motorists drive without valid documentation while some don’t have.
“With the recent increase in vehicular movements as a result of the ember months, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their driver’s licenses.
“The exercise will ensure all drivers have valid vehicle papers”, Ogungbemide added. The operation starts Monday, October 4 and will end October 10, 2021.
The FRSC hinted that defaulters will have their vehicles impounded until they provide genuine documents.
The commander said the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2021, Regulation 67(1) states that any person driving a vehicle on any public road must be in possession of an original driver’s license.
breaking
SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the public to disregard reports that it is recruiting.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, group general manager, public affairs division, said the recruitment rumour is untrue.
He said some blogs and social media accounts have made posts suggesting that the NNPC has begun its recruitment for 2021.
Mohammed said the information is false and advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers.
He called on Nigerians to visit NNPC’s website for accurate information about recruitment.
“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement reads.
“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website.
“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”
breaking
Insecurity: Army unveils new operations nationwide on Monday
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, will today inaugurate three new security exercises nationwide.
Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement Sunday, named the exercises as “Golden Dawn’’, “Enduring Peace’’ and “Still Water’’.
He said this was to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons as the Yuletide and end-of-year activities approached.
He said the COAS would symbolically launch all the exercises today at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, venue of “Exercise Golden Dawn’’.
He said the exercises were Field Training Exercises (FTEs) routinely conducted yearly by the army.
“The FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.
“The exercises will run concurrently at 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the Southwest, South-South and Southeast regions, respectively.
“They’ll also be conducted at Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities in the North-Central states of Kogi, Benue and the FCT, respectively,’’ he said.
breaking
More Northern states join FIRS in VAT collection tussle suit
There are indications that the Attorney-General of the Federation and some state governments in the north will jointly challenge the court order which permits states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).
Following the judgment of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt which upheld the powers of the Rivers State Government to collect VAT, Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom and Oyo States had begun moves to enforce the order.
However, sources said more states opposed to the judgment planned to team up with the Federal Inland Revenue Service in filing applications against states’ collection of VAT.
Justice Stephen Pam, of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had in the judgment delivered in August held that the right to collect VAT belonged to the state and not the federal agency.
The judge, having so held, restrained the service from further collection of VAT in Rivers State and ordered the Rivers State government to assume the duty of VAT collection in Rivers State.
Consequently, FIRS proceeded to the Court of Appeal for a reversal of the Federal High Court judgement.
However, hearing in the appeal was delayed due to an application by Lagos State to be joined as a party to the suit.
But when the case will resume this week, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau may likely come up with their individual applications seeking to be joined as parties in the suit.
A reliable source close to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and governors of the three states, in Abuja, yesterday confirm that they would be filing a leave of the court to be joined in the suit on Tuesday.
Although the AGF was already a defendant in the appeal, the source hinted that the Federal Ministry of Justice under the AGF had opted to be part of the appellant in the matter so as to enable it argue effectively in support of the FIRS.
The source said, “They are going to seek to be joined in the suit as co-appellants against the Federal High Court’s judgement that favours Rivers State.
“These states understand the possible consequences if the final judgrment at the Supreme Court goes against the FIRS. They are going to take the fight as if it is theirs.
“In fact, their motion papers would be ready by October 4, and will be filed on Tuesday October 5. I can confirm that one to you.”
The source also hinted that more states, including Kogi and Zamfara, were going to join the suit to form a coalition with the FIRS.
