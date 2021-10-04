Lagos: FRSC begins ‘operation show driver’s license, vehicle papers’

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will on Monday commence ‘Operation Show Your Driver’s License and Vehicle License’.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide condemned how owners of vehicles, tricycle and bike riders ply the road without permit.

Ogungbemide lamented that a high number of permanent driver’s licenses were yet to be picked from FRSC stations.

The first phase of the operation showed that a number of motorists drive without valid documentation while some don’t have.

“With the recent increase in vehicular movements as a result of the ember months, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their driver’s licenses.

“The exercise will ensure all drivers have valid vehicle papers”, Ogungbemide added. The operation starts Monday, October 4 and will end October 10, 2021.

The FRSC hinted that defaulters will have their vehicles impounded until they provide genuine documents.

The commander said the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2021, Regulation 67(1) states that any person driving a vehicle on any public road must be in possession of an original driver’s license.