Lagos election: LP sets to challengeSanwo-Olu’s victory in court

The Labour Party (LP) says it will challenge the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 Lagos gubernatorial election.

Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner and Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

HE polled 762,134 votes, defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who scored 312,329. Olajide Adediran of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got 62,449 votes.

The results announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Adenike Temifayo-Oladiji, VC, Federal University of Technology Akure, show 1,182,620 accredited voters, 1,173,631 votes cast, and 17,953 rejected.

The tension ahead of the poll culminated when, on election day, supporters of the APC, disenfranchised Igbos, as well as Yorubas who “look like” Igbos.

Thousands of residents could not vote in many units across the state after harassment, intimidation, and violent acts that involved the use of dangerous weapons.

Before the declaration, LP Chairman in Lagos, Dayo Ekong decried how people were blocked from voting in Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, among other Local Governments.

“There are no results from over 1,000 units. People died…people were disenfranchised. This election is a sham…an election marred by violence!

“I want to tell you, Mr. Gbaje, the REC, that you have failed the youths. You have failed the masses, and you have not done the right thing,” she stressed.

In his remarks, Rhodes-Vivour, alias GRV alleged “collusion” between the APC and electoral officials in efforts to return Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“The results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians…results from our agents and situation room indicated that we won,” he said.

The candidate and his party are now proceeding to the court, seeking to upturn INEC’s pronouncement.

One of Rhodes-Vivour’s close aides confirmed that plans are being finalised to file a petition at the Governorship Election Tribunal.

“We are heading to the tribunal, we are currently filing the brief,” the source said Sunday night.

The LP and GRV are expected to prove how supporters were stopped from voting for GRV and whether the loss of those votes caused their defeat.

However, after polling less than 10 percent of Sanwo-Olu’s tally, neither the PDP nor its candidate a.k.a. Jandor has said much on the next move.

PDP Chairman in Lagos, Philip Aivoji maintained sealed lips when asked to speak on the possibility of a legal action.

“Please ask the candidate, I don’t want to comment on it”, replied the ex-Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

PDP Publicity Secretary/Jandor Campaign spokesperson Hakeem Amode did not take calls or reply to a text message on Sunday.

The tribunal in Lagos was constituted before the start of the general elections by Court of Appeal President, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem.

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem O. Alogba has approved the use of Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse in Ikeja as the venue.