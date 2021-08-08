Lagos debunks herdsmen attack on community

Lagos State Government has dismissed an alleged attack by herdsmen on Odo Egiri community in Eredo area of Epe Local Government as untrue.

A section of the media had in May reported the alleged invasion of the community and its farmland, forcing farmers and residents to flee. The reports followed a petition by one Ali Moibi-Balogun family, seeking the intervention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reclaim the occupied farmlands by the herdsmen.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture said diligent investigation into the matter revealed that the false report was the fallout of a tussle between two rival families over landed property.

The letter signed by the Director, Legal Unit, Mrs. Bukola Akanni on behalf of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, reads in part: “After critical review of the facts of the case, the office (ministry) is of the view that the crux of the allegation and counter-allegation is rooted in land issues between the two parties.

“It has also been established based on the investigation from the office that the issue of Fulani herdsmen settlement in Odo-Egiri community of Eredo Local Council Development Area in Epe Local Government is a mirage and the possibility of it leading to the crisis has been erased.”

Accordingly, the concerned community leaders in a petition forwarded to the Lagos Police Command by their counsel, Babatunde Jinadu, demanded that Ali Moibi family should be prosecuted for raising false allegations under the pretext of herdsmen’s invasion.