Lagos debunks herdsmen attack on community
Lagos State Government has dismissed an alleged attack by herdsmen on Odo Egiri community in Eredo area of Epe Local Government as untrue.
A section of the media had in May reported the alleged invasion of the community and its farmland, forcing farmers and residents to flee. The reports followed a petition by one Ali Moibi-Balogun family, seeking the intervention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reclaim the occupied farmlands by the herdsmen.
However, the Ministry of Agriculture said diligent investigation into the matter revealed that the false report was the fallout of a tussle between two rival families over landed property.
The letter signed by the Director, Legal Unit, Mrs. Bukola Akanni on behalf of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, reads in part: “After critical review of the facts of the case, the office (ministry) is of the view that the crux of the allegation and counter-allegation is rooted in land issues between the two parties.
“It has also been established based on the investigation from the office that the issue of Fulani herdsmen settlement in Odo-Egiri community of Eredo Local Council Development Area in Epe Local Government is a mirage and the possibility of it leading to the crisis has been erased.”
Accordingly, the concerned community leaders in a petition forwarded to the Lagos Police Command by their counsel, Babatunde Jinadu, demanded that Ali Moibi family should be prosecuted for raising false allegations under the pretext of herdsmen’s invasion.
Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
The Federal Government has announced that it will commence the inoculation of the second batch of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines on Aug 10.
Nigeria will begin administering the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from August 10, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 said yesterday.
The Director of Press, PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.
He said the commencement of the second batch vaccination is pertinent as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.
“The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria.
“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, August 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja,” he said.
The federal government on August 1 received 4.08million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.
The vaccine doses were received by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the federal government and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
The Moderna vaccine had been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
It is the second batch of vaccines received by Nigeria after the country had run out of the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received from the COVAX facility.
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead
The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has announced the death of its former General Overseer (G.O), Dr Wilson Badejo, aged 74.
Former Foursquare Gospel Church’s General Overseer, Dr. Wilson Badejo is dead.
He died at the age of 74, the church announced in a statement.
The National Secretary of the church, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, said in a statement that Badejo, who was the church’s G.O between 1999 and 2009, died on Saturday after a brief illness.
“He was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, mentor, teacher par excellence, an apostle and respected family man.
“Dr Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 for 2009.
“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide,” the church said.
Oyinloye said that the church was greatly saddened by the loss but encouraged members to take solace in the fact that the late G.O. lived a fulfilling, God-fearing and impactful life.
According to him, Badejo left behind an indelible mark in the heart of everyone who came his way.
Oyinloye called for prayers for the family of the deceased and the Foursquare Gospel Church in this trying time.
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
The mortal remains of the late Dauda Jelili Kayode has been laid to rest.
Kayode better known as Kay was buried on Friday in Iree town, Osun State.
The late Kayode was who was killed during the bank robbery in the town on Thursday.
The armed robbers attacked branches of United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access bank and a police station in the town.
The armed robbers destroyed the doors of the bank with explosives to gain entry into the bank, but they ran away when policemen got to the scene.
Relatives and friend of Kayode could not hold back their tears when his body was lowered into the grave.
