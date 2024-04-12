Lagos court grants Emefiele N50m bail

Justice Rahman Oshodi on Friday granted the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele bail to the sum of N50 million.

Emefiele, embroiled in 23-count charge bothering on abuse of office and fraud totaling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion, stood before Justice Oshodi as the legal battle unfolded.

In his ruling today, Oshodi held that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have paid the three years’ tax of the Lagos State government.

He also ordered that the sureties must show proper identification and be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

The judge stressed that he was satisfied with the bail conditions of N1 million, earlier given to Mr Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoil, who is standing another charge before Justice Olufunke Sule-Hamzat in the Yaba Division of the Lagos High Court.

He also maintained that the bail documents must be transferred to the special offences court and registered in the LSBMS.