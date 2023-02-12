Lagos church founder, student arrested over Dubai-bound drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly in Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick.

Also arrested was a student of Emmanuel College of Theology in Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi, the agency’s spokesperson Femi Babafemi announced on Sunday.

The suspects attempted to export methamphetamine and skunk concealed in kegs through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in Lagos to Dubai.

Nnodu was arrested on February 11 at his church located at No 1, Sabbath Close in Ijesha, Lagos, following the arrest of Obasi and Udoka.

The NDLEA seized 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of meth concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil destined for the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Obasi mentioned the GO of her new church and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large, as the persons that gave her the consignments.

She disclosed being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while Priest Nnodu prayed for the success of the transaction.

Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets.

The suspect revealed Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (street names for meth and cannabis) in their phone chats.

In his confession, Udezuka revealed he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.

Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Monday Innocent, was busted on February 7.

Innocent was arrested at Trade Fair complex in the Ojo area, where he had gone in company of his friend Nwanana Emmanuel Ikechukwu to process the consignment for export.

NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport also intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

Food items packed in a carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of meth. The freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export is in custody.

