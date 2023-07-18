Lagos chief on the run after killing man over land dispute

A Lagos chief, Baale of Museyo community, Ibeju Lekki, Omotola Adeboyejo, who allegedly instructed a police officer to kill a man, is on the run.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, a Twitter user, via the handle @thegaljubril, who is seeking justice for the death of her father, whose body was seen lifeless on the floor in the video posted online, claimed he was shot in the head.

The witness alleged that a community leader, alongside a police officer, allegedly shot her father, who died immediately over a land dispute.

The witness said the victim was beaten to a pulp after he was hit with a charm by the suspect and thereafter shot in the head in the presence of his wife and daughter.

Responding to the incident , the PRO of the Lagos Police Command, Ben Hundeyin in tweet, said investigation is being conducted into the matter, adding that the murderer and his boys are on the run.

“The police arrived the scene shortly after getting the report. The Baale and his boys had fled. The Baale and his family have equally fled their home. Efforts are on to apprehend him and bring him to justice,” Mr Hundeyin said.

