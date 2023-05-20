Lagos Chief Magistrate colludes with police, amends order to include drug test on Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti

The Lagos State Chief Magistrate in Yaba Court, Mrs Adeola Olatunbosun, has amended her order and granted the Nigeria Police Force’s request to conduct a drug test on Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, all in a bid to find incriminating evidence on him.

The Chief Magistrate inserted a drug test order in her ruling while writing the order.

Family sources however revealed that doctors contacted by the police to obtain Seun Kuti’s blood refused to grant the request of the police authorities, saying they would only take his blood if he voluntarily acceded to it.

“The Lagos Chief Magistrate colludes with the police to amend her order to include a drug test on Seun Kuti but doctors refused to forcefully take his blood.

“This was when the police prosecutors could not get a fresh order from the Chief Magistrate handling Seun Kuti’s case because his band members and lawyers laid siege on the court.

“However, doctors contacted to obtain Seun Kuti’s blood have refused the police authorities saying they will only draw his blood if he voluntarily accedes to it.

“There was a significant development relating to how the police recruited an individual to plant substances that could have gotten Seun Kuti implicated.

“The police searched his house and car twice but they didn’t turn up any incriminating substances; hence the new attempt to link him with drugs so that the police could press fresh charges,” one of the sources said.

The musician was on Thursday rushed back to the magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos by the police to seek four days’ extension ‘to conclude investigations’.

The musician could not return home yet due to a delay caused by the Chief Magistrate and Registrar of the Yaba Court in Lagos.

It was learnt that the police took Seun to court again on Thursday to seek the magistrate’s permission to hold him for more days, without informing the musician’s lawyers.

“Seun Kuti was rushed back to court by police to get four more days’ extension to conclude investigations.

Seun was arraigned in court on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act. But he was granted a suspended bail on Tuesday.

The Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos granted bail to Seun Kuti and ordered the police to finish their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman in 48 hours and allow Kuti to go home.

The Chief Magistrate also asked the police to remove themselves from prosecuting him.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for prosecution.

On Wednesday, the police invaded Seun Kuti’s house, to search for evidence of cannabis and weapons to incriminate him.

The operatives however found only a “gun licence” and when they requested to see the gun, they were told it had been sent for repairs.

It was learnt that the officers took the musician along when they went to his house and seized his wife’s mobile phone.

On Thursday, it was also reported that the police tried to search Seun’s Mercedes Benz car which was parked at his friend’s house.

However, it was learnt that they could not enter the car.

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti was on Monday arrested and handcuffed following his visit to the state police command.

The musician kept his word that he would cooperate with the police by turning himself in on Monday to cooperate with the investigation into the allegation that he assaulted a policeman as captured in a viral video.

Meanwhile, human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore on Friday accused the police of seeking revenge and not justice.

“@PoliceNG asks Chief Magistrate in Lagos to allow them forcefully draw @RealSeunKuti’s blood for testing after they didn’t find anything in his house and car during search. This is about revenge not justice! #Revolutionnow,” he tweeted.