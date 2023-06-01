Lagos celebrates best UTME candidate

The Lagos State Government has celebrated Dejo Segbenu, a science student at Lanre Awolokun High School, for his outstanding performance in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Segbenu, who is the school’s Assistant Head Boy, scored 352 out of 400. ahead of other students who sat for the examination in the state.

He had 94 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, 96 in Physics, and 64 in English Language.

The Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs Anike Adekanye, visited the school to congratulate Segbenu and highlight the positive impact of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s investment in the education sector.

“The candidate with the UTME best result is being celebrated to encourage others to improve on their efforts. I must, however, commend the teachers and the entire Education District II family for their dedication to service,” Adekanye said.

The Principal of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Mr Bayo Onifade, thanked the TG/PS of Education District II for the visit. He commended Segbenu and his teachers for their efforts while encouraging other students to emulate his excellent performance.

In his remarks, Segbenu said he achieved the remarkable feat because he gave priority to hard work and diligent study.