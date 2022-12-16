Lagos blue line rail ready next week- Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday said Lagos Blue Rail Phase 1 (Marina to Mile 2) will be officially completed and commissioned next week.

According to a tweet by Gbenga Akosile, the Chief Press secretary to Sanwo-Olu, members of the public will be invited to witness it.

The construction of the second phase of the Blue Line project would commence after the start of operation

The entire length of the blue line rail is 27km and will run from Okokomaiko to Marina.

However, the Lagos State government has hinted it is in talks with the Ogun State government on the possibility of extending it to Agbara in the long run.

The blue line rail would be running on electric tracks with Electric Motor Vehicle (EMV)