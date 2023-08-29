Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Lagos Assembly Vs Governor Sanwo-Olu: House summons Council chairman

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Chairmen of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) in the state to a meeting on Tuesday.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the recent screening and rejection of some cabinet nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will form the major focus of discussion at the meeting.

The meeting is fixed for 10am at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium in the Assembly complex.

The notice of the meeting according to sources was only passed across to the Chairmen on Monday morning.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa had on Monday alleged that there were plans by some unnamed persons to attack him and other lawmakers over the recent rejection of 17 commissioners- nominees of the governor.

Speaking during plenary on Monday, Obasa stressed that the House would not succumb to any form of intimidation, including “sponsored protests by some civil society groups and activists” as its action was “in tandem with the constitution.”

 

