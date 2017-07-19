Lagos Assembly member dies few days after celebrating birthday

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the death of one of its members, Mr Kazeem Alimi (APC-Eti Osa I).

His death came two weeks after he celebrated his 50th birthday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy,Tunde Braimoh, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

Alimi, a second term member of the assembly, died at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 50.

He was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs.

“With heavy hearts , grief and a deep sense of loss; the , Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, principal officers , honourable members , management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly announce the passing of an illustrious , astute and distinguished member of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Mr Kazeem Alimi.

“Alimi passed on in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 18, after an intense battle to regain his health which suddenly took a bad turn immediately after the celebration of his 50th birthday,” Braimoh said,

He said the deceased did not show any sign of ill health during his birthday celebration, which was his last major public appearance.

“As a matter of fact, he (Alimi) was a perfect host as he remained his suave, amiable and debonair self personally attending to guests and giving them his all throughout the event.

“The ceremony was well attended by almost all honourable members of the house, notable political leaders from his constituency, Islamic clerics , families and friends.

“Several odes were sang at the event in honour of the Honourable who turned 50. Alas !! Those odes are now dirges.

“Until his demise, Alimi, a man with a cool, good and fine mien, was the Chairman , House Committee on Local Government Administration.

“Alimi, a veritable and venerated Honourable member, was a role model to many. His public and private conducts were instructive and exemplary.

“Even in the shock and devastation of his unexpected departure , we find solace in the fact that his life was an illustration of courage , determination and greatness.

“We are also consoled in the fact that he led a good life and he was well loved and reverted by his colleagues and others till the very end,” Braimoh added.

He prayed God to grant succour to Alimi’s family, especially his wife and children, and afford them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alimi hailed from Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State and attended Moba Primary School and Government College, Maroko.

He attended Lagos State University where he obtained a B.Sc in Economics before he began a career as an officer in the Accounts Department of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Alimi later transferred his service to the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service where he served from 2001 to 2010.

He became a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.