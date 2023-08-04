Lagos Assembly begins probe of Vwaere Diaso’s death

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding the elevator accident that led to the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, on Lagos Island with a promise to ensure justice for the deceased.

The Assembly also held a one-minute silence in memory of the deceased, while sympathising with the family and friends of the late doctor as well as the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, however, set up a committee to investigate the accident with a view to preventing future occurrence and ensure justice.

According to Obasa, a proper probe of the incident, which happened recently at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, was needed to ensure proper management and safety of lives.

The 8-man committee, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, include: David Setonji, Lara Oyekan, Olayinka Ajomale, Shabi Adekola, Omolara Olumegbon, Oluwa Akanbi and Olarenwaju Afinni.

The committee was mandated to report their findings to the House within two weeks.

Obasa approved that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and staff, who had roles in the incident be summoned for clarification.

He also asked the committee to invite the NMA branch in Lagos Island for conversation.

The Speaker, who described the tragic incident as “unfortunate”, lamented the unimaginable pain the loss of the medical doctor would bring to her immediate family.

“It is saddening to loose such a young promising daughter and there is no convincing explanation we can give to the parents and her colleagues; no amount of explanation can suffice,” Obasa lamented.

The Speaker also appealed to the NMA to resume work, saying government would look into their demands

NMA had ordered members to embark on indefinite strike in protest over the death of it’s member.