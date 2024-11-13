Lagos arrests 94 suspected criminals in midnight raid

94 suspects have been arrested in Lagos during a raid on suspected criminals in the late hours of Tuesday.

The operation targeted notorious hotspots along the rail tracks in the Agege area of the state.

The exercise, which started around 2.30 am, witnessed the combing of notorious spots between Pen-Cinema under bridge up to Fagba Junction. The exercise was aimed at reducing criminal activities in the areas.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the raid took place Tuesday night, from Pen-Cinema down to Fagba Junction, in response to complaints from residents, commuters and concerned citizens.

The commissioner, in a post on X, said the corridor harboured the “nefarious activities of illegal squatters, miscreants and suspected criminal elements.”

The raid also led to the destruction of shanties and other illegal structures, most of which were burnt as seen in a video he shared.

“94 suspects were arrested during the midnight operation. A locally fabricated short gun and several wraps of illicit substance suspected to be Indian hemp, charm and a jack knife were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court accordingly,” Wahab said.

