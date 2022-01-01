Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)

An executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon Isreal Akiode has rejected a 5kg bag of rice New Year gift from the Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede (Kendoo).

Akiode represents the Special Physically Challenged in the Lagos APC exco.

It was gathered that Akiode’s decision to reject the rice follows the aftermath of the grievances that trailed the result of the party congress in the local government.

It was learnt that the Chairman had already excluded Akiode’s name from the list of party stakeholders to be given Christmas and New Year gifts.

However, one of the Chairman’s boys, who was distributing the packages to other members of the public met Akiode with some of his friends at a Baba Ijebu bet shop in Mafoluku and decided to give him a bag of rice.

Akiode politely rejected the gift.

A member of kitchen cabinet of the Chairman , who prefers to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said Akiode has the right to either accept or reject the gift.

He told NewsDay that there were several people on ground itching to receive gift from the Chairman with joy and gratitude.

Oloyede and Akiode had been locked in a political tussle over the control of the party in the local government.

Akiode, who is from Oshodi, was believed to have worked against the choice of Oloyede for the LGA chairmanship.

While Oloyede, who has the support of the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) annointed Saheed Animashaun to be the Chairman of the party in the local government, Akiode with the support of a former exco member, Pastor Wale Ariyibi supported Wale Adelana.

After so much bickering and politicking, the party’s leadership at the state level was said to have settled for Adelana as the new Chairman of the party in Oshodi.

The decision did not go down well with MC Oluomo and Oloyede.

Both Akiode and Ariyibi were attacked and beaten at the venue of the State congress in October last year.

