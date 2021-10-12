LAGOS APC CHAIRMANSHIP: Ex-Commissioner, Ojelabi to replace Tunde Balogun

As the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set to join other States in holding nationwide States Congress on Saturday, May 17, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Lagos State from Lagos West (Ojo), Pastor Cornelius Oyefolu Ojelabi is set to takeover as the new State Chairman.

Ojelabi was endorsed at the end of a crucial meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) of the party held at the old State House Marina.

Aside the general dissatisfaction with the performance of the outgoing Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun who is from Apapa in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, the APC leaders also canvassed that the senatorial district has also produced the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt (Hon) Femi Gbajabiamila who is from Surulere local government.

All these influenced the decision of the GAC to settle for Ojelabi, who is from Ojo local government as the consensus candidate for the position.

As it is now, Ojelabi may emerge as next chairman of Lagos APC.

He was elected Chairman of Ojo Local Government in 1997 on the platform of the defunct Grassroots Democratic Party (GDM).

Ojelabi was appointed the Executive Secretary of the newly created Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area and three months later became the first elected Executive Chairman of the LCDA.

After his tenure as Council chairman, he was elected to represent Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011 and thereafter served as Commissioner for Rural Development between 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Mr Babatunde Fashola.