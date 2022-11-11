Lagos announces traffic diversion for Saturday’s marathon

The Lagos State government has announced diversion of traffic, as some designated roads will be closed on Saturday for a few hours for the annual Women Mini Marathon, tagged: “Lagos Women Run.”

The marathon, which will be flagged off at Onikan roundabout, is expected to round up at Mobolaji Johnson Arena(formerly Onikan Stadium)

General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, Bolaji Oregaba, while announcing the event, yesterday, said in view of the marathon the following routes have been dedicated for the race to ensure the safety and security of all participants/runners:

Start point: Onikan roundabout through Awolowo road to Five Cowrie bridge (Falomo Bridge) to Akin Adesola Street to Adeola Odeku Street to Ahmadu Bello Way to Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge to Island Club road (by Nigeria Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone2) to Mobolaji Johnson Arena(formerly Onikan Stadium), Finish point.

Oreagba stated: “The adjoining streets along Awolowo Road will be temporarily closed.

“The adjoining streets along Akin Adesola inwards Ahmadu Bello Way (Bar Beach) will be closed as well.

“The adjoining streets along Adeola Odeku road will also be temporarily closed.

“Ahmadu Bello Way inwards Bonny Camp will be closed to traffic at Adeola Odeku intersection.

“Motorists can seek the following alternative routes for their movements:

From Onikan to Awolowo Rd, use Jk Randle Avenue (TBS rd) to old Nitel Building to Outer Marina to Obalende Bridge to Dolphin/Osborne rd to Alfred Rewane Road and continue their journey.

“From IkoyitoOnikan/ Lagos Island, use (a) Alfred Rewane rd(old Kingsway road) to Osborne road to Simpson bridge to Obalende bridge to Flag House (Muson Centre) toJk Randle and continue their journey or (b)Simpson bridge to Simpson toSandgrouse to connect desired destinations.