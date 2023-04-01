Lagos allegedly abolishes all Eze Ndigbo titles in the state

11 total views

The Lagos State has allegedly banned the Igbo traditional title of Eze Ndigbo in all towns and villages in the state.

Though no official statement has been issued to that effect, it was learnt that the government has resolved not to accord recognition to any personality with the title of the Eze Ndigbo in the state.

It was gathered that the decision to ban the title from the state was reached after due consultation and to further limit the influence of Igbos in politicking in the state .

This is a developing story.

More details later