Lagos Accord Party presents certificate of return to Dickson, National/State House of Assembly candidates

Hakeem Olaogun Dickson on Saturday received his Certificate of Return as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Lagos.

Other candidates of the party contesting elections into the National Assembly and House of Assembly also received their Certificates of Return and the party’s flags.

Performing the event at the old NITEL ground in Cappa, Oshodi, the Vice chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Gabriel Aremu expressed joy over the turn-out by the candidates and their supporters, saying the development would boost the efforts of the candidates in their various constituencies.

Aremu urged the candidates to go out and canvass for votes and ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

The party’s presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imumolen who presented the certificates and flags to the candidates, assured them of the party’s support before and during the elections.

He called on party members to work together in their mission to rescue Lagos from the “misrule” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He appealed to party members not to rest on their oars, because according to him, “the journey has just begun.”

Speaking after receiving the Certificate of Return, Dickson said the party is ready to take over the state from the bondage of a sole proprietor.

He promised that the party would deliver dividends of democracy if voted into power in the state, expressing sadness about the suffering that people were currently passing through.

During the event, the party also inaugurated its campaign council for the governorship election in the state. The campaign council has Lanre Ogundare as chairman.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho and Ajeromi local governments defected to Accord Party.

While receiving the defectors on behalf of the party, Imumolen said the new members would enjoy all the rights and privileges that Accord Party members were entitled to.