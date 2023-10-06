Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died aged 84.

The couple married in 1966, spending 57 years as husband and wife, and had three sons, including Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson,” a statement from the Ferguson family said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.

“Manchester United said in a statement: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Cathy and Sir Alex met in 1964 while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When Sir Alex announced his retirement as Manchester United manager in 2013, he said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. “Words are not enough to express what this has meant to…