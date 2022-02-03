BUSINESS
Ladol, Samsung reach settlement, truce may unlock $300bn investments
The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) Group and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Nigeria, yesterday signalled an end to their five-year hostility, which had cost the economy substantial fortune in jobs and revenue. The historic truce, achieved through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, is expected to unlock over $300 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to the country.
Respite came following the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sub-lease in terms of settlement and service agreement between both parties. This brought to an end the conflict that arose between Samsung and Ladol in 2018.
Present at the landmark ceremony were stakeholders in the nation’s economic zones, including Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Professor Adesoji Adesugba; acting Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko.
Others were Executive Chairman/Founder, LADOL, Chief Ladi Jadesimi; erstwhile Managing Director, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Nigeria, Mr. Jejin Jeon; and Chairman, Nigerian Economic Zones Association (NEZA), Chief Oluwatoyin Elegbede.
Adesugba said the dispute had shut out investments worth over $7 billion and 3,000 jobs, adding that the peaceful resolution would also provide direct employment opportunities to over 10,000 Nigerians.
He said, “We are very happy that we have been able to actualise Mr. President’s directive that we must as a matter of national urgency ensure that this dispute is arrested.
“We are celebrating that investments worth this quantum is being unlocked into the Nigerian economy and we hope that we will continue to monitor what is happening between Samsung and LADOL to ensure that they live up to the spirit of what they have signed today.
“We expect that we shall start seeing visible results within the next couple of months, not up to a year; we will start seeing employments and different projects coming into the country.
“We were in Seoul, and they promised us that if we can resolve this, Nigeria is going to have more companies coming from South Korea to invest in the Nigerian economy. We are very optimistic that this is going to be a win-win situation for both the investors and Nigeria.”
He also attributed the resolution of the five-year commercial conflict to the setting up of ADR unit on his assumption of office, in collaboration with the National Dispute Resolution Centre at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce (ACCI).
Adesugba said, “What NEPZA has done is that as soon as I resumed office last year, we set up the NEPZA Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre. And you can see, this is the outcome of what we did.”
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his insistence on unlocking investments in the country as well as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, for his role and leadership to ensure the success of the intervention.
Speaking at the occasion also, Koko said the conflict, which had previously defied multiple attempts towards a resolution, had led to loss of jobs and revenue to government.
He stated, “In the past three years, no activities have been taking place there (economic zones). There’s been loss of economic values and loss of jobs. So we are happy that has been resolved today. Both parties have agreed to work together and going forward, if there are any disputes, NPA will be involved in it.
“We want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari who had taken the action that has led to the resolution of this dispute. Today is a happy day and is good for the nation and this would ensure that confidence of investors improve in term of foreign direct investment in Nigeria.”
Amid the imbroglio in 2020, Buhari had issued a directive to NPA to return the land taken away from Ladol to the company, but the order was not implemented.
“Today, we are formally implementing that directive. And the essence of this is to ensure that both parties resolve their problem and activities at the yard in Ladol actually starts,” Koko added.
Jadesimi confirmed that the disagreement between LADOL and Samsung had finally been laid to rest in the interest of the Nigerian economy.
He said, “The meeting today is to bring an end to a dispute between the Ladol Group and SHI, which has been lingering for a little while and which became critical that it be sorted out. And now it has been completely resolved.”
“The key thing is to be able to resolve it peacefully for a far stronger joint venture going forward. It was a commercial dispute but the key thing is that it had been completely resolved in the interest of the Nigerian economy.”
On his part, Jeon said the resolution of the crisis would foster greater collaboration with all parties towards achieving better performance in the industry.
He said the dispute had further strengthened and reinforced SHI’s relationship with its partners.
Jeon added, “Based on that experience and enforcement, I am sure both Samsung and Ladol under the leadership of relevant government agencies, we will continue our collaboration for the growth of the industry and our business.
“Our assignment will not damage any relationship with the Nigerian government and our industry.
“So based on our 10 years of experience, good and bad experience, including those disputes but I think through those disputes, our relationship with our partners have been far more strengthened and reinforced.”
Jeon also expressed regret over what transpired over the past decade, expressed confidence that, God helping, the industry will witness better improvement going forward, adding that Samsung will be part of Nigeria’s development.
Chairman, Nigerian Economic Zones Association (NEZA), Chief Oluwatoyin Elegbede, said, “The Nigerian Economic Zones Association is very happy for the resolution of this problem because this is a problem between two of our members, Ladol and SHI. It’s been on for a decade and we just thank God that this has been resolved today.”
Essentially, the dispute over land lease between the LADOL, an indigenous firm, and SHI, a Korean firm, started in 2018, with NPA’s purported unilateral revocation of the presidential 25-year lease approval granted to Ladol and its replacement with a Direct Lease in 2019.
NPA, by that action, claimed to have taken a portion of land from Ladol and leased to Samsung.
The controversy led to the closure of business activities in the zone by both firms with over 3,000 job losses, halting of economic value chains and other losses that have stifled free flow of revenues to government and further investments.
In view of the unabated dislocation the dispute made on the country’s industrialisation process, another presidential directive was issued in 2020 to reaffirm the 2018 presidential approval of the land to Ladol.
However, the latest presidential directive was also jettisoned.
Concerned by the prolonged dispute, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, waded in. Amaechi instructed Koko to ensure the presidential directive, as communicated by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), was implemented without further delay.
But two other resolved issues hinged on SHI MCI FZE’s sub-lease agreement with a LADOL affiliate, Global Resources Management Limited (GRML) and SHI MCI’s operating licence as a free zone enterprise within the LADOL free zone.
By this settlement, all the cases filed in various courts by the two parties have been withdrawn with the stage set for full-scale operation to begin in that business ecosystem.
The terms of settlement were agreed in January and both the lease and sublease agreements were formally signed yesterday.
Nasdaq futures drop as Facebook leads tech shares lower
U.S. stock futures fell early Thursday, as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings, which included disappointing numbers from tech giant Meta Platforms.
Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.95%, and S&P 500 futures slid 0.91%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 42 points, or 0.12%.
Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms plunged more than 21% in after-hours trading after the company’s quarterly profit fell short of expectations. The company also issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.
“There was a lot to not like” from Meta’s report, Metropolitan Capital Advisors CEO Karen Finerman told CNBC’s “Fast Money.” She noted that the company’s revenue growth expectations were the “spookiest” part of the release.
However, Finerman added that the move down seems a “little overdone.”
Other social media names, including Snap and Twitter, followed Facebook shares lower. Snap shares slid 16% after the bell, and Twitter dropped more than 8%.
Spotify Technology, meanwhile, fell 10.2% after the company’s latest quarterly figures showed a slowdown in premium subscriber growth.
Wednesday night’s moves come after the major averages notched a four-day winning streak during the regular session.
The Dow jumped more than 200 points on the day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Those gains were driven by a jump in tech shares, which were led by a 7.3% rally in Alphabet shares.
These Cathie Wood stocks look cheap after getting cut in half and could be buys from here
Morgan Stanley picks 5 global stocks to play the energy market rally
Bank of America thinks Europe chip stocks look cheap. Here are its top picks
That four-day jump has helped the major averages trim some of their steep losses after a downbeat January. Last month’s declines came as traders braced for potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
“It’s been a crazy, volatile environment, which is what happens when you’re in this transition period of monetary policy and economic growth,” Canaccord’s Tony Dwyer told CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
On the economic data front, investors will keep an eye out for the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect initial claims to have fallen to 245,000 from 260,000.
Those numbers will follow the release of surprisingly downbeat private payrolls data. ADP said Wednesday that U.S. private payrolls dropped by 301,000 in January, while economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a gain of 200,000.
$320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack
One of the most popular bridges linking the ethereum and solana blockchains lost more than $320 million Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hack.
It is DeFi’s second-biggest exploit ever, just after the $600 million Poly Network crypto heist, and it is the largest attack to date on solana, a rival to ethereum that is increasingly gaining traction in the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.
Ethereum is the most used blockchain network, and it is a big player in the world of DeFi, in which programmable pieces of code known as smart contracts can replace middlemen like banks and lawyers in certain types of business transactions. A more recently introduced competitor, solana, is growing in popularity, because it is cheaper and faster to use than ethereum.
Crypto holders often do not operate exclusively within one blockchain ecosystem, so developers have built cross-chain bridges to let users send cryptocurrency from one chain to another.
Wormhole is a protocol that lets users move their tokens and NFTs between solana and ethereum.
Developers representing Wormhole confirmed the exploit on its Twitter account, saying that the network is “down for maintenance” while it looks into a “potential exploit.” The protocol’s official website is currently offline.
An analysis from blockchain cybersecurity firm CertiK shows that the attacker’s profits thus far are at least $251 million worth of ethereum, nearly $47 million in solana, and more than $4 million in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar.
Bridges like Wormhole work by having two smart contracts — one on each chain, according to Auston Bunsen, co-founder of QuikNode, which provides blockchain infrastructure to developers and companies. In this case, there was one smart contract on solana and one on ethereum. A bridge like Wormhole takes an ethereum token, locks it into a contract on one chain, and then on the chain at the other side of the bridge, it issues a parallel token.
Preliminary analysis from CertiK shows that the attacker exploited a vulnerability on the solana side of the Wormhole bridge to create 120,000 so-called “wrapped” ethereum tokens for themselves. (Wrapped etherum tokens are pegged to the value of the original coin but are interoperable with other blockchains.) It appears that they then used these tokens to claim ethereum that was held on the ethereum side of the bridge.
Prior to the exploit, the bridge held a 1:1 ratio of ethereum to wrapped ethereum on the solana blockchain, “acting essentially as an escrow service,” according to CertiK.
“This exploit breaks the 1:1 peg, as there is now at least 93,750 less ETH held as collateral,” continued the report.
Wormhole says that ethereum will be added to the bridge “over the next hours” to ensure that its wrapped ethereum tokens remain backed, but it is unclear where it’s getting the funds to do this.
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin previously made the case that bridges won’t be around much longer in the crypto ecosystem, in part because there are “fundamental limits to the security of bridges that hop across multiple ‘zones of sovereignty.’”
CertiK noted in its post-mortem report of the incident that when bridges hold hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in escrow and multiply their possible vectors of attack by operating across two or more blockchains, they become prime targets for hackers.
Crypto platforms have faced a number of high-value exploits in recent months.
“The $320 million hack on Wormhole Bridge highlights the growing trend of attacks against blockchains protocols,” said CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu. “This attack is sounding the alarms of growing concern around security on the blockchain.”
Eurozone inflation hits new record for third month running
Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row, extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank.
The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1 percent in January, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday. The figure broke records of 5 percent in December and 4.9 percent in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997.
Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role, rising a painful 28.6 percent. Oil prices have spiked as the global economy recovers from the worst of COVID-19 restrictions, while natural gas prices have surged in Europe because of depleted winter reserves, lower supplies from Russia and fears of a renewed military move by Moscow against Ukraine.
Higher energy bills for consumers have quickly become a political issue in Europe as governments roll out subsidies and tax breaks to soften the blow to household budgets. Higher inflation makes it more expensive for people to buy everything from food to fuel and has been one factor holding back Europe’s recovery.
For example, gasoline prices in Germany have hit a record 1.712 euros per litre, the country’s General German Automobile Club (ADAC) said Wednesday. That is the equivalent of $7.31 per gallon.
Economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the eurozone in the last three months of 2021 as coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant led to new restrictions and deterred consumers from in-person activities such as eating out.
High inflation has increased the focus on Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank. Bank President Christine Lagarde has said much of the inflation is tied to temporary factors that should eventually fade.
As a result, she has said it’s “very unlikely” that the bank will raise interest rates this year, the typical antidote that central banks use against excessive inflation.
The bank might drop the “very” before “unlikely” on Thursday, but would otherwise stick to its road map based on plans to phase out the last of its pandemic stimulus by the end of 2022, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.
“That would prepare the ground for the bank to raise rates, with the first hike in early 2023, though an increase at the end of this year is certainly possible,” Kenningham said.
The European Central Bank’s stance contrasts sharply with that of the United States Federal Reserve, which has signalled it could begin a series of rate increases as early as March. US annual consumer inflation hit 7 percent in December, a 40-year high.
Analysts say markets will be watching to see if there is any shift in the European Central Bank’s outlook. It thinks inflation will decline sharply this year and fall to 1.8 percent in 2023 and 2024.
It points to temporary inflation factors including bottlenecks in deliveries of parts and raw materials that limit supplies of goods and drive up prices as well as comparisons to extremely low energy prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdowns. Those comparisons will drop out of inflation statistics in time.SOURCE: AP
