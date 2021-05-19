Ladies, say these 5 cute things to your guy after sex

Love making is a beautiful expression of love. To make every moment of sex and afte rsex memorable with your man, it is important to set up the mood.

Most couples after sex just doze off and get on to doing some other activities.

However, if you really love your man, it is important that even after sex, you show some love and passion. Yes, cuddling is definitely one way.

However apart from that you can also say these 5 things.

‘1. That was awesome’

'1. That was awesome'

This is one thing that can boost any man's confidence. Say this after sex and your man will just love hearing it.

‘2. You know what makes me wild too well’

This is just another way of appreciating your man for considering and understanding your needs so well. The next time he will take extra care of your sexual needs and desires. He will focus more on your satisfaction.

3. ‘I am lucky to have a man like you’

Say this sweet and extremely romantic thing to your man. This is one thing that can sweep your man off his feet, especially after sex. He will love you much more than he did. This sentence not only implies he is great at it but also says how happy you are to be with him.

4. ‘Continue holding me like this’

Cuddling is the best time to whisper sweet nothings into your man’s ear. When he hugs you, just tell him how great you feel and to not let go. Ask him to continue hugging or holding you because that’s your happy space.

5.‘Thank you for such a good time’

If you really had a great time of sex and cute conversations, thank him at the end of it. Tell him that you are looking forward to your next similar date. This will make him crave for you even more.