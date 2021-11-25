breaking
Labour rejects proposed petrol price hike by govt
Organised Labour has rejected the proposed hike in pump price of fuel to N340 per litre next year.
It warned that an increase in the price of petrol will lead to hyper-inflation and an astronomical rise in the cost of goods and services.
Besides, the trade union said talks over petrol subsidy with the government was inconclusive.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement by its President Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday restated its rejection of deregulation based on an import-driven model.
Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari said on Tuesday that petrol will sell between N320 and N340 per litre from February next year.
He said Nigeria would be out of the subsidy regime in the first quarter of 2022, but that the Federal Government plans to give N5,000 each to 40 million citizens to cushion the effects.
The NLC described the plan as “comical”, saying the amount involved in the “queer initiative” exceeds what is spent on fuel subsidy.
Also on Wednesday, the Senate said there was no budgetary provision for such palliative intervention.
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government has not taken a final decision on N5,000 disbursement.
Labour urged the Federal Government to fix the four refineries and make them work.
The statement reads in part: “The response of the Nigeria Labour Congress is that what we are hearing is the conversation of the Federal government with neo-liberal international monetary institutions.
“The conversation between the government and the people of Nigeria, especially workers under the auspices of the trade union movement on the matter of fuel subsidy, was adjourned sine die so many months ago.
Read Also; Petrol to sell for N340 per litre next year, says Kyari
“Given the nationwide panic that has trailed the disclosure of the monologue within the corridors of government and foreign interests, the Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to posit that it continues to maintain its rejection of deregulation based on import driven model.
“It is difficult to convince Nigerian workers why our dear country is the only country among the OPEC member countries that cannot produce its own refined petroleum products and thus adopts the neo-liberal import production model of refined petroleum products.
“We wish to reiterate our persuasion that the only benefit of deregulation based on the import-driven model is that Nigerian consumers will infinitely continue to pay high prices for refined petroleum products.
NLC believes that any attempt to compare the price of petrol in Nigeria to other countries would be set on a faulty premise.
It said such a comparison would be akin to comparing apples to mangoes.
NLC added: “The contemplation by the government to increase the price of petrol by more than 200 per cent is a perfect recipe for an aggravated pile of hyper-inflation and astronomical increase in the price of goods and services.
“This will open a wide door to unintended social consequences such as degeneration of the current insecurity crises and possibly citizens’ revolt. This is not an outcome that any sane Nigeria wishes for.
“The argument that the complete surrender of the price of petrol to market forces would normalise the curve of demand and supply as is being wrongly attributed to the current market realities with cooking gas, diesel and kerosene is very obtuse.
“The truth is that these commodities which Nigeria can easily produce have been priced out of the reach of most Nigerian families with the majority of our people resorting to tree felling and charcoal for their energy needs.
“Finally, we wish to warn that the bait by the government to pay 40 million Nigerians N5000 as a palliative to cushion the effect of the astronomical increase in the price of petrol is comical, to say the least.
“The total amount involved in this queer initiative is far more than the money government claims to spend currently on fuel subsidy.
“Apart from our concerns on the transparency of the disbursement given previous experiences with such schemes, we are wondering if the government is not trying to rob Nigerians to pay Nigerians? Why pay me N5000 and then subject me to perpetual suffering?”
According to the Congress, the government’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy is “cloudy”.
“Clearly, government thoughts on the so-called removal of fuel subsidy is cloudy and appears to be a ‘penny wise-pound foolish’ gamble.
“It is clear that the palliative offered by the government will not cure the cancer that will befall the mass of our people who suffer the double jeopardy of hype-inflation while their salaries remain fixed.
“As we had done several times, we call on the Federal Government to consider various options that can help Nigeria navigate out of the quagmire constructed by the failure of successive governments to embrace developmental governance and accountable leadership. Some of the viable options that can help include:
“Insulate the domestic consumers from the market pressure brought about by the free fall of the naira by arranging with contiguous refineries not far from Nigeria to swap crude oil with refined petroleum products;
“Accelerate work on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s four major refineries which are all currently operating at near-zero installed capacity; and
“Establish empirical data on the quantity of refined petroleum products consumed daily by Nigerians.
“It is unfortunate that this record remains a myth and a huge crater for all manner of official sleaze and leakages in the downstream petroleum sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.”
Lekki massacre: EndSARS report lacks credibility – Islamic group
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has finally reacted to the leaked EndSARS report on the clash between Nigeria’s security agencies and protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.
The Islamic group handed down a resounding verdict of rejection of the report, describing it as full of loopholes and lacking credibility.
MURIC’s verdict was pronounced in a statement on Thursday by its director and founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
Recall that the Lagos State EndSARS panel had submitted its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting last week.
In the report, the panel had indicted the Federal Government, the police and the military.
MURIC’s statement read in part: “In the wake of a Tsunami of rejections which greeted the leaked report of the #EndSARS report, we of the Muslim Rights Concern, having critically scrutinised the report with the aid of experts hereby affirm that the said report is full of loopholes, discrepancies, half truths, irregularities and inconsistencies too many to mention.
“For the sake of clarity, we assert that life is sacred and to that extent we abhor the killing of protesters even if it’s just one person.
“The wording of the report is replete with terminological inexactitude. Exempli gratia, the word ‘massacre’ was used to describe the so-called killing of a total of 9 people whereas ‘massacre’ is used for the killing of tens, hundreds and thousands of people. This’s symptomatic of a desperation to indict at all cost.
“Nigerians were made to suffer the trauma of mathematical juggling from DJ Switch’s 78 bodies to CNN’s 56, BBC’s 38 and the feminists’ paltry figure of twenty-three which the panel pruned down to 9 bodies. But analysts have even reduced the figure to 3 or 4 after establishing prima facie cases of improper evaluation of evidence. This report can’t stand the test of time.”
The statement added that there were outright lies in the EndSARS report.
It said, “For instance, the Doctor at Reddingtons never mentioned that a dead body was deposited at the hospital, yet the panel claimed on page 287 that he did. Kolade Salami, who was killed in 2019, was listed among the victims of Lekki shootings.”
According to the statement, half of the names were given without addresses, while no relations have turned up to claim bodies and yet the panel recommends payment of compensation to the non-existing families.
“These are some of the reasons the panel’s recommendations are laughable, irrational and unrealistic,” it concluded.
We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, Says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that with a new leadership soon to take over the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was hopeful that the party would begin to take actions that would show Nigerians that it was different and ready to work for Nigerians’ best interest.
Makinde, who said elective office holders on PDP’s platform must show that the party was ready to engender good governance at all levels, added that there was a connection between the performance of elective office holders and the high level of voter apathy in the country.
In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde, who chaired one of the sessions at the retreat for newly-elected PDP Officers, in Abuja, urged the party to end voter apathy by mobilising women and youths, who represented critical segments of the voting population.
According to the governor, the PDP must address the issue of voter apathy ahead of the 2023 general election, as the results of the 2015 and 2019 presidential election showed that less than 30 million voters participated in each of the elections, whereas, the number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
He, however, stated that in order to address the issue of youth and women participation in politics, the party must deal with the issue of elective office holders breaching the trust and confidence of voters.
He said: “I would like you to bear in mind, each time the speakers mention youth, that Nigeria has a population of about 78 million persons, who fall between the ages of 16 and 40 and when they say women, we should be thinking in terms of about 100 million persons.
“So, in total, we are discussing a population of about 120 to 140million.
“I have decided to lead with this information because as politicians, we are interested in numbers. The 2015 presidential election was won and lost with a voting population of less than 30 million. In 2019, the figures were similar – less than 30 million people voted. In both cases, the total number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
“From these numbers, we can clearly see that we have an election participation problem. First, those eligible to register are not registering to vote. Second, over 60 per cent of those who register, shun the elections.
“So, looking towards 2023, one of the key issues that we need to address is voter apathy and we cannot effectively address youth participation in Nigerian politics and mobilising youth and women in Nigerian politics while ignoring the reason behind this apathy.
“If we are being honest, we will agree that the failure of the political class to make itself relevant to the voting population is chiefly responsible for voter apathy. We over-promise and under deliver and the citizens pay the price.”
JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 706, 189 illegal admissions by universities, colleges of education, polytechnics aby the nd other institutions.
The illegal admissions were disclosed on Wednesday by JAMB’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede.
He said the illegality was perpetrated by public and private higher institutions across the six geopolitical zones.
According to him, 114 universities account for 67,795 of the illegal admissions; 489,918 in 137 polytechnics; 142,818 in 80 Colleges of Education and 5,678 in 37 other institutions.
The ‘hidden’ admissions, which Oloyede said were unknown to JAMB as prescribed by law, were perpetrated from 2017 to 2020 by the affected institutions.
The Education Minister Malam Adamu Adamu has agreed to a plea by JAMB for a last chance for the violators, Oloyede said during a consultative/sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Abuja.
He said the institutions disregarded JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) which allows institutions to “only admit candidates that met the requirements.”
He said vice chancellors, rectors and provosts of the affected institutions’ have admitted their mistakes by “sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure to the JAMB Registrar.”
The list of the 114 universities indicted for illegal admissions was presented to the stakeholders.
The JAMB registrar said: “As a measure of mopping up the backlog of improperly admitted candidates, the Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, assented to the Board’s plea for a last chance for the violators.
“He also approved the caveat that the culprits should, first and foremost, declare the number of candidates admitted outside CAPS between 2017 and 2020 by sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure to the JAMB Registrar.
“Those minimally qualified would then be condoned to put an end to the period and finally put the matter to rest.
“The Board was then directed to launch massive campaigns to educate the public against accepting such illegal admissions henceforth.”
Ruling out another opportunity for illegal admissions by institutions of higher learning, Oloyede said the illegality had hindered the future of many graduates and it was time to stop it.
He added: “The graduates of the illegitimate process need admission letters to pursue post-graduation endeavours like housemanship, scholarship, enrolment into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others, they are out of sync.
“Some candidates had been forced in the past to seek direct entry into other universities after graduation just because their degrees were not recognised as a result of lack of admission letters at critical stages.
“The physical, psychological and mental strain of such candidates is better imagined than experienced. This could have been avoided if everyone played the game according to the rules.
“The Board is then constrained to condone these illegitimate admissions through a process known as ‘condonement’ which was previously known as ‘Regularization’.
“This was done out of sympathy for the candidates and consideration of the enormous resources expended on the training of such candidates.
“Thus, the Board was condoning all these infractions in admissions conducted prior till 2017. It is note-worthy that the lawlessness is perpetrated in institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”
Oloyede also claimed that some university lecturers were recently arrested for engaging in massive fraud associated with ‘A Level’ examinations by Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board.
He added: “As a moderator of the two ‘A Level entrance examinations in Nigeria, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board(JUPEB) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination(IJMBE), the attention of the board was drawn to the massive fraud associated with the conduct of these examinations.
“It is quite disappointing that some of our colleagues were arrested while conniving with various examination syndicates to compromise the noble objectives of these two examinations.
“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Education conducted a sting operation the result of which is monumentally embarrassing.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you must have been disturbed by the recent indicting release of the ICPC on the scandal in its campaign to put an end to such illegal, destructive and disruptive activities.
“The board has painstakingly taken some measures to forestall future recurrence. It has, for instance, initiated action to seek approval from the minister of Education, to establish what it refers to as the ‘A Level Task Team/ A Level Qualification and Verification Databank (ALQVD)’ as a repository for verified A/L qualifications in Nigeria.
“I am privileged to know that the Federal Ministry of Education is considering further necessary action on the matter. As soon as the appropriate approvals are secured, we would reach out to you for assistance.”
On the unethical and unacceptable practices by Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres, he said: ”Fourthly, the review of our registration process has shown some unethical and unacceptable practices by Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres.
“These centres are allowed to collect only Seven Hundred Naira (#700.00) as registration charges but they use the opportunity to engage in conduct unbecoming, including extortion, during the exercise.
“In order to put a stop to such extortion, we propose to make UTME registration henceforth cashless. In other words, JAMB will now be collecting the approved N700.00 registration fee on behalf of the CBT Centres along with its UTME registration fees and then remit what is due to each registration centre to its bank account on a weekly basis or any timeframe acceptable to the centre owners.
“This intervention will block all loopholes through which hapless candidates are extorted by unscrupulous service providers.”
