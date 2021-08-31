NEWS
Labour rejects hike in electricity tariff
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government not to increase electricity tariff.
The umbrella labour union said while many sectors, including Power, have been increasing tariffs, which have placed more burdens on Nigerians, especially the workers, there have not been commensurate increases in workers’ wages.
The NLC said five months after a seven-man technical committee on electricity tariff submitted its report, the Federal Government is yet to implement the recommendations in the report to reduce electricity tariff.
NLC Deputy President Joe Ajaero, who spoke on the pains of Nigerian workers, wondered why electricity regulator – the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) – was considering another tariff increase when the wages of workers have remained stagnant.
Ajaero, who doubles as the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), said there was a regulatory hijack of the Power sector by electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) which he said were bent on transferring their “inefficiencies” on poor Nigerians.
The seven-man technical committee on electricity tariff submitted its report on February 22, 2021 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja to Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige.
The minister had said at a bipartite meeting between the government and organised labour that the government would consider the reports on electricity tariff and petrol increases.
Ajaero, who spoke on a breakfast programme on African Independent Television (AIT), Kakaaki, said: “Late last year when this issue came up (of course, you know they equally increased electricity tariff by 100 per cent), the NLC stepped in and then they set up a seven-man committee headed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN). I happen to be a member of the committee.
“We had certain assumptions – including the issue of who the members of NERC are – because it was clear who sits at NERC at the level of consultation.
The law is clear that you have to equally consult with stakeholders before any increase (in electricity tariff) and those agreements were reached that the price of gas must be situated; that if we situate the price of gas very well, even what we are paying will crash.
NEWS
Gunmen invade Bishop Oyedepo’s church in Kogi, abduct members
Three members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide founded by Bishop David Oyedepo have been kidnapped at Osara community in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.
It was learnt the kidnappers invaded the church during the weekend, shooting indiscriminately to scare people away before successfully whisking their victims away.
The assailants reportedly invaded the church while some members were holding a meeting.
The chairman of the local government area, Joseph Omuya Salami, confirmed the abduction of three members of the church to journalists, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Habeeb Jamiu.
He said the council chairman and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Osara Division had visited the crime scene, and that the council was working with security agents to rescue the victims.
“Even before now, we had a series of meetings with the people of Osara community and entire farm centre. And I told them to restrict every night activities for now, and whoever that want to hold any activity in the night should get appropriate quarters informed and also get their approval to ensure that adequate security is provided, but out of their disobedience, they chose otherwise.
“We all know the security challenges of this country, and the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello is doing everything humanly possible to keep Kogi State safe, protect lives and property. So, all hands must be on deck to strengthen the peace in our various communities,” he said.
NEWS
EPL: James to leave Man Utd after Ronaldo’s arrival
Manchester United and Leeds United are in talks over a deal for Daniel James, ESPN reports.
It is not yet clear if he will be leaving on loan or permanently.
James arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 from Swansea City.
He started two of United’s first three games of the season and was set to stay at the club.
However, the 23-year-old is concerned about his game time, following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer.
Leeds have long been admirers of James and came close to signing the forward before he joined United.
United value James at more than £20 million having paid £15m for him in 2019.
James has made 74 appearances for United, scoring nine goals.
NEWS
2021 admission cut off marks: JAMB to determine candidates’ fate today
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will meet today with heads of tertiary institutions, to decide the fate of over 1.4 million candidates who wrote the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Vice chancellors, provosts and rectors from public and private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are also expected to attend the virtual admission policy meeting.
Also expected are the Executive Secretaries of National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Examinations Council (NECO), Director General, National Youths Corps Members (NYSC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), heads of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and other relevant agencies involved in admissions.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, will declare the policy meeting open.
Adamu will further release the ministerial guidelines for the 2021 admissions exercise.
The cut off marks for the 2021 admission exercise are expected to be decided after the meeting.
