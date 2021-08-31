Labour rejects hike in electricity tariff

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government not to increase electricity tariff.

The umbrella labour union said while many sectors, including Power, have been increasing tariffs, which have placed more burdens on Nigerians, especially the workers, there have not been commensurate increases in workers’ wages.

The NLC said five months after a seven-man technical committee on electricity tariff submitted its report, the Federal Government is yet to implement the recommendations in the report to reduce electricity tariff.

NLC Deputy President Joe Ajaero, who spoke on the pains of Nigerian workers, wondered why electricity regulator – the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) – was considering another tariff increase when the wages of workers have remained stagnant.

Ajaero, who doubles as the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), said there was a regulatory hijack of the Power sector by electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) which he said were bent on transferring their “inefficiencies” on poor Nigerians.

The seven-man technical committee on electricity tariff submitted its report on February 22, 2021 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja to Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige.

The minister had said at a bipartite meeting between the government and organised labour that the government would consider the reports on electricity tariff and petrol increases.

Ajaero, who spoke on a breakfast programme on African Independent Television (AIT), Kakaaki, said: “Late last year when this issue came up (of course, you know they equally increased electricity tariff by 100 per cent), the NLC stepped in and then they set up a seven-man committee headed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN). I happen to be a member of the committee.

“We had certain assumptions – including the issue of who the members of NERC are – because it was clear who sits at NERC at the level of consultation.

The law is clear that you have to equally consult with stakeholders before any increase (in electricity tariff) and those agreements were reached that the price of gas must be situated; that if we situate the price of gas very well, even what we are paying will crash.