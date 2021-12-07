NEWS
Labour puts members on the alert over fuel price hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has put its members on alert over a likely hike in pump price.
It has also commenced mobilisation to shut down the economy, should the Federal Government proceed with its proposed increase of the Premium Motor Spirit from N162 to N340 by next year, 2022.
The Congress warned that Organised Labour would not fold its hands and watch the Federal Government push more Nigerians below the poverty line.
It said any attempt to increase the price of petrol would affect every Nigerian regardless of their status.
The Federal Government last month hinted at a possible fuel hike given the heavy burden of subsidy on the government.
Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari said petrol will sell between N320 and N340 per litre from February.
He said Nigeria would be out of the subsidy regime in the first quarter of 2022, but that the Federal Government plans to give N5,000 each to 40 million citizens to cushion the effects.
Wabba indicated that Labour was open discussions.
He said: “You don’t have to make pronouncements before inviting labour to the negotiating table because it is like the deed is done. That is why we are also mobilising our people this time around.
“You are moving the price from N162 or N163 to N340 or N408 if we are to go by the recommendations of the governors forum.
“I don’t see how that can be pushed down the throat of Nigerians looking at the impact.”
Wabba faulted the government’s proposed N5,000 transport allowance to 40 million Nigerians.
“The impact of the policy of price hike under the name of deregulation will affect every Nigerian citizen either directly or indirectly. I don’t see the wisdom of saying only 40 million people.
“Remember when the Organised Labour submitted a list of the working poor of 50,000 persons on request to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. As I speak to you, not a single person benefitted, yet it is being said that everybody benefitted.
“We don’t have empirical data even on the poor of the poorest and so, basically, it is going to go the same way those other policies have gone.
“That is why we said no, because there will be spiral inflation. We have seen that each time there is a slight increase in the pump price of PMS, because of its centrality to our economy, the impact is very humongous.”
You’ll hear from us in 24 hrs, ASUU tells Nigerians
As ultimatum given by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to the government to implement its demands or face another round of industrial action ended on Sunday, the former has said Nigerians will know its position within 24 hours.
ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union would declare its position shortly after consultations with branches had been made.
He said the meeting held by the principal officers on Sunday resolved to proceed on consultation with branches as prescribed by ASUU’s laid-down rule, after which a position would be taken.
The consultation which he said was ongoing, would be through within the next twenty-four hours, after which the union would come out with its position.
On the outcome of the meeting the union held Sunday, Osodeke said: “It is the principal officers that met yesterday (Sunday).
“Following our procedures, we are going to the branches to consult them and then we will come to take final decision.”
On how long it would take the union to come out with its position, he said: “Immediately, you will hear from them today (yesterday).”
Recall that the ultimatum given by the union for government to accede to its demands or face another round of strike ended on Sunday.
Nnamdi Kanu starving in DSS facility – Younger brother raises alarm
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that he is being denied food in the facility of the Department of State Service (DSS).
Kanu is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the federal government of Nigeria.
However, disclosing the alleged ill-treatment by the Department of the State Service in a terse statement forwarded to DAILY POST on Monday, the younger brother to the secessionist leader, Prince Kanu Meme, also claimed that the Nigeria’s secret police has denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times.
Prince Kanu Meme was on a routine visit to the detained separatist leader, Nnamdi.
The pro-biafra leader regretted the action of the DSS despite several court pronouncement ordering the Nigerian government to make available to him the medical report.
The statement by the younger brother partly read, “Just visited the Alpha Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Security Services Abuja. During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since yesterday.
“As if that wasn’t enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court orders.”
Travel ban discriminatory, punitive, Nigerian Govt tells UK
The Federal Government has rejected the travel ban on travellers from Nigeria by the United Kingdom (UK) over the spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.
It asked the UK authorities to “immediately” review the ban, which it described as “kneel-jerk, apartheid, discriminatory, punitive, unfair, indefensible, and unscientific.”
The government questioned the rationale for including Nigeria in the UK Red List, having been globally acknowledged for its proactive approach to the campaign against COVID-19.
It accused the UK and other developed nations of using their “enormous resources” to mop up “promising vaccines” to the detriment of less developed ones.
The UK government, however, sought Nigeria’s understanding, promising to review the policy on December 20.
At the weekend, there were no flights from Nigeria and the other affected countries on the red alert into the UK.
Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed spoke about Nigeria’s displeasure with the ban at a news conference in Abuja.
Asked if the Federal Government would respond to the ban with similar action, Mohammed replied: “The appropriate decision will be taken by the appropriate Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.”
The minister said the “reflex responses” of the UK were driven by fear rather than science.
His words: “Britain now joins other countries, including Canada, which has taken similar action against Nigeria over Omicron.
“Let me say straight away that it’s up to the PSC to respond to this action by the British Government and others, and I have no doubt that the committee will respond appropriately.
“However, as the spokesman for the Federal Government, I can say, without mincing words, that the decision by the British Government to put Nigeria on the red list, just because of less than two dozen cases of Omicron which, by the way, did not originate in Nigeria, is unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory. The decision is also not driven by science.
”We sincerely hope the British Government will immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on its red list and rescind it immediately.
“Nigeria has handled the COVID-19 pandemic with utmost responsibility and based on science, and has rightly earned global accolades for its efforts. Nigeria does not belong on any country’s Red List.
“As we speak today (yesterday), nobody has been reported to have died of the Omicron variant. It is just pure prejudice and discrimination
“How do you slam this kind of discriminatory action on a country of 200 million people? Whereas British citizens and residents are allowed to come in from Nigeria, non-residents from the same country are banned.
“The two groups are coming from the same country, but are subject to different conditions.
“Why won’t Britain allow people in both categories to come in, and be subjected to the same conditions of testing and quarantine?
“This is why this decision to ban travellers from Nigeria, who are neither citizens nor residents, is grossly discriminatory and punitive.”
The minister insisted that Nigeria had been proactive in its approach to the Omicron variant of Coronavirus to prevent its spread.
Mohammed said the Federal Government had on December 5 released a revised protocol on COVID-19 to reduce the risk of importation and exportation of the virus.
The minister added: “In the wake of the discovery of Omicron, the PSC reviewed its International Travel Protocol.
“The revised protocol, which came into effect yesterday (December 5), is aimed at further reducing the risk of importation and exportation of COVID-19, especially the variants of concern.
“Under the revised protocol, inbound passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of tests done 48 hours before their arrival while those outbound travellers are to show PCR test results done 48 hours from the time of boarding.”
He described the measures as “science-driven actions, rather than those based on emotions and other extraneous reasons.”
Mohammed argued that if any country felt unsatisfied with the measures, it could “simply” subject inbound travellers “to their own PCR tests and proven conditions, like quarantine, instead of banning them outrightly?”
He said instead of indulging in “travel apartheid,” developed countries should ensure that there are enough vaccines to curtail COVID-19.
His words: “Many developed countries have used the advantage of their enormous resources or relationship to sign agreements with manufacturers to supply their countries with vaccines ahead of making them available for use by other countries.
“Even before the clinical trials were completed, millions of doses of the most promising vaccines have been bought by Britain, US, Japan and the European Union.
“Some of these countries bought doses five times the size of their population, while others, mostly in Africa, have little or no access to vaccines.
“This is the real issue to address instead of choosing the easy path of travel bans, which the UN Secretary-General (António Guterres) called travel apartheid. Let the world know that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”
The minister said the knee-jerk reaction against African countries by developed economies cannot help the fight against Coronavirus.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to highlight the fact that travel ban, the type that has been slammed on some African countries, is a knee-jerk reaction that can only be detrimental to our quest to most conclusively tackle this pandemic.
“Instead of these reflex responses that are driven by fear, rather than science, why can’t the world take a serious look at the issue of access to vaccines, and ensure that it is based on the principles grounded in the right of every human to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, political belief, economic or any other social condition.”
