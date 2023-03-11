Labour Party threatens to occupy INEC offices nationwide

The Labour Party has threatened that it will tell its members to occupy the offices of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide for allegedly frustrating its petition against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The party accused INEC of disobeying the order of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal directing the electoral umpire to grant the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, access to the certified true copies of materials used in the conduct of the poll.

The spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in a statement on Saturday said the commission has continued to disregard the valid order of the court.

The statement read: “It will be recalled that the aforesaid order of the presidential election petition tribunal was duly served on INEC on March 3, 2023, despite the fact that they were present and represented at the tribunal when the Order was made.

“Not minding the service of the said order on INEC, and a reminder letter dated March 6, 2023, and delivered same date at the INEC Headquarters Abuja, the electoral umpire has continued to ignore and or disobey the valid Order of such magnitude till now,” Tanko said.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on March 3 granted the request of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his LP counterpart, Obi’s request to inspect the election materials used during February 25 presidential poll.

Atiku and Obi had approached the Presidential Election Court to seek permission for the inspection of election materials used during the poll.