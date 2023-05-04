Labour Party suspends Kenneth Okonkwo, others

The Labour Party National Executive Council at its meeting on Wednesday suspended 12 members including the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Obiora Ifo and one of the spokespersons for the Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo.

The 12 members were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa led-Labour Party leadership, which include issuing a statement without the authority of the party.

Their suspension is contained in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Bauchi State, North Central Nigeria.

It partly read, “That the NEC in session also consider the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs. Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G. Igene, Egnr. Adeola Adebanjo, Pst. Funke Awolowo, Sam Emeka Okpala, Barr. Folusho Leigh, Folakemi Collins, Com. Olubunmi Adesanya, Lanre Adenuga and Dr. Olatubosun Oswald for their anti-party activities and unruly behavior against the party leadership which include issuing statement without authority of the party.

“The NEC in session therefore suspended them from the party.”

The party further suspended all the National Working Committee (NWC) members and States Chairmen and Secretaries that attended the NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba, Delta state over what it described as contempt of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Order that restrained Abure from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The party, however, constituted a five-man disciplinary Committee that will be chaired by Prince Favour Reuben with Hussaine Saraki as the Secretary. Other members of the committee are Comrade Eze Oko Splendor, Mr Gbenga Daramola and Alh. Lawan Saleh