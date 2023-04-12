Labour Party supporters clash at national secretariat in Abuja

The national secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja was on Wednesday turned into a battleground when supporters of the two factions in the party clashed.

The free-for-all was between party supporters who were against the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, whom they accused of running a one-man show, and his loyalists.

Abure was suspended indefinitely by his Edo Labour Party Ward Executive for various offences such as forgery and perjury and subsequently removed as the national chairman of the party,

After Abure’s removal, seven members of the party’s National Working Committee announced the appointment of the National Vice Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as Acting National Chairman.

Wednesday’s clash started when supporters of Abure arrived at the secretariat to register their displeasure against his removal, but the strife between the group and loyalists of the Apapa soon escalated leading to physical contact between members of the group.

