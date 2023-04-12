Wednesday, April 12, 2023
HomePOLITICSLabour Party supporters clash at national secretariat in Abuja
POLITICS

Labour Party supporters clash at national secretariat in Abuja

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Labour Party supporters clash at national secretariat

The national secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja was on Wednesday turned into a battleground when supporters of the two factions in the party clashed.

The free-for-all was between party supporters who were against the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, whom they accused of running a one-man show, and his loyalists.

Abure was suspended indefinitely by his Edo Labour Party Ward Executive for various offences such as forgery and perjury and subsequently removed as the national chairman of the party,

After Abure’s removal, seven members of the party’s National Working Committee announced the appointment of the National Vice Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as Acting National Chairman.

Wednesday’s clash started when supporters of Abure arrived at the secretariat to register their displeasure against his removal, but the strife between the group and loyalists of the Apapa soon escalated leading to physical contact between members of the group.

More details later

Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Crisis In Nigeria’s Petroleum Company, NNPC As CEO Mele Kyari, Chief Financial Officer, Ajiya Secretly Pay Themselves Billions Of Naira As Gratuities
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network