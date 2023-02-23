Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu shot dead

Less than 2days to the general elections, the Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu has been murdered

Oyibo, a lawyer was killed while returning from a campaign trip.

He was said to have been burnt inside his vehicle, but it was not yet known how many people were with him in the vehicle.

A top member of the party has confirmed the incident, but pleaded that he should not be quoted.

Oyibo is contesting with Chimaroke Nnamani of the PDP and Ada Ogbu of APC for the Enugu East Senatorial seat.

