Labour Party reclaims Delta Rep seat as Appeal Court sacks Elumelu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, which The tribunal had declared Ndudi Elumelu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the 2023 election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State.

The the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the election.

But Elumelu had challenged Okolie’s victory in court, leading to the loss of the LP candidate at the tribunal.

The Appeal Court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu.

