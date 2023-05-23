Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo promises to dash a fan car if Supreme Court disqualifies Tinubu, Shettima on Friday

A candidate under the Labour Party in the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Lawrence I. Okoro has disclosed his intention to dash a loyal fan a Toyota Camry car if the Supreme Court disqualifies Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively.

The apex court will on Friday deliver judgement in a suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima as candidates of the APC in the February 25 presidential election.

In the suit filed on July 28, 2022, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The PDP, which sought an order disqualifying the APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from contesting the presidential election, also sought an order nullifying their candidacies.

However, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court dismissed the suit on the grounds that the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

Not satisfied, the PDP appealed the judgment.

Delivering judgment in the appeal, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice James Abundaga held that the PDP failed to establish that it had locus standi to institute the case.

Abundaga described the PDP as a busybody, who dabbled into issues that were internal affairs of the APC.

Taking to his official Twitter page to share a photo of the car he wants to give one of his fans, Okoro, who is also the Founder of IQ Tech Wave wrote; On 26th May, 2023 Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be disqualified over Shettima’s double nomination by the Supreme Court.

I will be given out this lovely car to one of my Obidient follower.