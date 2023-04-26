Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Labour Party dissociates self from letter seeking withdrawal of Obi’s cases against Tinubu

Online Editor
LP denies writing letter seeking withdrawal of Obi’s cases against Tinubu
Peter Obi

The Labour Party has dissociated from a viral letter signed by the self-acclaimed factional national chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, asking the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss all cases by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi against the emergence if the All Progressives Congress’ Bola Tibubu, in the February 25 General election.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Tuesday, it partly read, “We urged the Tribunal in Abuja to disregard the antics by Apapa, who us a suspended Deputy National Chairman of our party.

“We are by this statement informing all arms of judiciary, including the Tribunals and courts to ignore the ignoble antics of these compromised suspended members of the party.

“We are also calling on the police, DSS and EFCC to arrest these enemies of democracy,” the statement added.

However, Apapa has insisted that he is the party’s acting national chairman, adding, “Since the court had suspended Abure and other national officers, I am the next to take over.”

