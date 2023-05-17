Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZKylie Jenner's hottest snaps ever - tiny string bikinis, sheer dressthe ...
SHOWBIZ

Kylie Jenner’s hottest snaps ever – tiny string bikinis, sheer dressthe and nearly-nude

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Kylie Jenner's hottest snaps ever - tiny string bikinis, sheer dressthe and nearly-nude

Whether she’s strutting her pins down the red carpet or taking a fun selfie by the pool, Kylie Jenner has proven she’s one of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood.

The dark-haired make-up mogul is never afraid to pour her beauty into slashed cutout dresses and isn’t afraid to tease her glowing skin in various stunning bikinis.

Despite being one of the younger siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie will undoubtedly give her siblings a run for their money when it comes to memorable photoshoots and striking snaps.

So, as the gorgeous reality star and make-up guru prepares for the return of series 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which hits screens on May 25, Daily Star has a flick through some of her most stunning snaps.

SOAK UP

Dip Your Toe in

Kylie Jenner's hottest snaps ever

Taut Abs

Kylie Jenner's hottest snaps ever

Previous article
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved bid for Man Utd
Next article
Julian Nagelsmann’s agent fires dig at Chelsea
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network