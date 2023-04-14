Kylie Jenner’s car seen arriving at Timothée Chalamet’s home amid dating rumors

Kylie Jenner’s black Range Rover was spotted arriving at Timothée Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday, further fueling romance rumors between the two.

The SUV, which had tinted windows, could be seen pulling up to his driveway before going up the winding road.

However, it’s unclear if the makeup mogul was inside the vehicle as she was never actually photographed.

TMZ was the first to report on the photos.

Last week, rumors began to swirl about the “Kardashians” star, 25, possibly dating the “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 27.

Neither party has publicly responded to the widespread speculation and reps for the pair have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Nevertheless, social media has been ablaze with fans’ opinions on the possible new pairing.

“kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” one social media user tweeted.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner aren’t dating this some nonsense created by Kris trying to get Kylie trending again, for other reasons than Hailey,” a second fan speculated, referring to the ongoing saga Jenner found herself involved in surrounding Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s feud.

However, the visit comes just one week after rumors of their romance began to swirl.

A third skeptical fan wrote, “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information.”

Like many internet rumors, news of the pairing originated on the popular blind items Instagram account Deuxmoi.

The account owner alleged multiple sources confirmed to her that the mother of two was dating the Oscar nominee.

One insider claimed, “[I’ve] known about them since january [Paris Fashion Week].”

A second anonymous source said they could also “confirm” the rumor, noting that an actor on the set of “Euphoria” let the news slip.

While Chalamet does not appear on the buzzy HBO series, his “Dune” co-star Zendaya does.

Deuxmoi also posted a video of Jenner and Chalamet chatting at Paris Fashion Week.

In the clip, the “Little Women” star appears to be laughing giddily.

This new possible romance comes after Jenner split from the father of her two kids, Travis Scott, in January. The on-again, off-again couple dated from 2017 until 2023, with multiple breaks in between.

Meanwhile, Chalamet’s last public romance was with Eiza González in 2020.