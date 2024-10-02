Kylie Jenner walks runway for Coperni show at Disneyland Paris

Kylie Jenner made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Tuesday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, closed the Coperni Show at Disneyland Paris by walking the runway in an elegant strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer.

The black gown featured a form-fitting bodice that beautifully contrasted the voluminous taffeta skirt.

She accessorized with long black gloves embellished with large jewels.

Jenner went for minimal makeup and wore her jet-black hair down.

The “Kardashians” star was supported by her famous momager, Kris Jenner, who shared a video of Kylie strutting her stuff in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

“My beautiful princess!!!!! @kyliejenner closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris tonight! @coperni 👸🏻👑🖤🏰,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Kylie’s bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou also showed her some love by sharing a clip of her walking in the show. She gushed over Kylie being her “BESTFRIEND” in text she added to her post.

Kylie followed several big names who walked in Coperni’s show, including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss and Irina Shayk.

Though this is Kylie’s Paris Fashion Week runway debut, Jenner had some practice at perfecting her catwalk when she was younger.

She made her runway debut in 2011 for Avril Lavigne’s former label, Abbey Dawn.

She returned to the catwalk in 2013 to walk side-by-side with her older sister Kendall Jenner for Sherri Hill. They also teamed up for the Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection Runway Fashion Show that same year.

Kylie has seemingly been living her best life in Paris over the last week. Last Wednesday, she attended singer Rosalía’s 32nd birthday bash with Kendall, 28, and their close friend Gigi Hadid.

She then posted a photo of herself in a custom Balmain dress that featured her face emblazoned across the fabric.

Ironically, she did not attend the Balmain show.