Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn’t help but get up close and personal at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour as they took their rumored romance public.

The pair, who first sparked relationship rumors in April, were pictured getting cozy at the singer’s star-studded Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium Monday.

The mom of two, 26, was seen chatting to the “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 27, as they exchanged laughs in a clip shared on social media from Beyoncé’s final LA stop, which also happened to take place on her 42nd birthday.

In a video taken by THR reporter Chris Gardner, the rumored couple appeared to be in good spirits as they flirted with each other, while Chalamet puffed on a cigarette.

Jenner donned a sleeveless outfit which she paired with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair up in a messy updo.

Meanwhile, the “Dune” actor opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a black hoodie and a hat of the same color.

Their joint outing — the first together — follows on the heels of the pair being spotted leaving Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion last week.

Page Six obtained photos capturing the Kylie Cosmetics founder exiting the actor’s driveway incognito on August 26.

Just five minutes prior, Chalamet was photographed cruising through the entrance gates in his new Lucid electric sedan.

Their continued courtship was subsequently confirmed in July when Jenner was seen pulling up to his not-so-humble abode while accompanied by her team of security.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since at least April, have often been spotted either entering or leaving each other’s residences in recent months.

However, neither Jenner nor the actor have commented on their relationship status.The pair’s rumored fling kickstarted just a few months after her breakup from rapper Travis Scott, with whom Jenner shares two kids: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Beyoncé’s LA shows saw some very famous faces pull up in glitter ball outfits, as requested by the singer.

A-listers including Adele, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian were also in attendance.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s gig saw Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 67, getting her groove on while doing the Electric Slide.

The “Kardashians” star was all smiles dancing in a black pantsuit with silver shoulder details and matching hoops as she joined Offset, boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Queen Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, for the dance.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen enjoying the show from the comfort of a private box.

Markle — who was standing in the row behind her mother, Doria Ragland — also followed the “Cuff It” singer’s birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show.

Harry also dressed up for the outing, wearing what looked like a silver blazer over a gray shirt and a pair of light-colored pants.