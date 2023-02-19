Kylie Jenner takes son Aire on first Disneyland trip with Stormi

Kylie Jenner took her and Travis Scott’s son, Aire, to his first trip to Disneyland on Friday.

The “Kardashians” star, 25, posted on her Instagram Stories videos and photos from what appears to be the 1-year-old’s first public outing.

Jenner and Scott’s 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, was also present for the trip, along with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter, Chicago, also 5.

“These two!!!” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote over a picture of the girls in matching 3D shades.

Jenner then shared an adorable video of Aire trying a sweet treat while sitting in a stroller.

“First ice cream,” the mother of two captioned the clip of her son eating the yummy dessert.

Last month, Jenner finally revealed Aire’s name — nearly a year after announcing that she and Scott had changed it from Wolf Webster.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022.

“WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” she explained, adding, “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

Earlier this month, Jenner took to Instagram to give sweet shoutouts to her two kids for their respective birthdays.

“i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum captioned a carousel of pics of Stormi on Feb. 1.

“the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl.”

A day later, Jenner shared a roundup of moments from the past 12 months of Aire’s life.

AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you,” she wrote on Feb. 2.

Scott, 30, and Jenner began dating in 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella.

While they have dated on and off for years, they are reportedly no longer together.

Neither the “Sicko Mode” rapper or Jenner have spoken out about their alleged breakup.