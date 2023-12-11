Kylie Jenner supports Timothée Chalamet at ‘Wonka’ premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong — but they’re keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

The “Kardashians” star, 26, was seen sneaking into the Los Angeles premiere of her boyfriend’s film “Wonka” Sunday night, opting out of walking the red carpet with him.

The Oscar nominee, 27, took selfies with fans and posed for photographers in an all-black snakeskin ensemble at the event.

Chalamet smiled while posing with his co-stars, including Hugh Grant and Keegan-Michael Key, as he rocked a suit jacket and matching pants with a plain black tee and boots.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, for her part, also stunned in all black, wearing a sheer top with a tight maxi skirt and accessorizing with a pair of dark shades and a fuzzy purse.

Kylie, who was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, sat beside her beau in the audience, E! News reported.

The pair were seen getting “very cozy,” according to the outlet, which noted that the makeup mogul and Kris, 68, seemed to be “loving the movie.”

Earlier this month, an insider shared that the “Little Women” actor was “in awe” of his girlfriend and “everything she is accomplishing.”

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source told People last week.

“They both try to attend important events for each other,” the insider added, referencing Chalamet’s “Saturday Night Live” afterparty and Kylie’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards, where she was honored.

“Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused.”

The source also said the Kardashian-Jenner family “love[s]” the “Call Me by Your Name” star and thinks he is “very good” for Kylie.

The mother of two — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott — most recently jetted to New York City when the “Dune” star hosted “SNL.”

Kris even showed her support for the movie star by reposting a promotional video on Instagram, urging her followers to “Tune in to SNL tonight!”

The unlikely duo were first romantically linked in April.

At the time, the only hints of a romance were snaps showing Kylie’s Range Rover leaving Chalamet’s LA mansion.

But then an insider told “Entertainment Tonight” that the pair were, in fact, seeing each other while keeping things “fun” and “casual.”

“It’s not serious,” the source shared, “but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

They eventually confirmed their relationship in September when they were seen kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in California.

A week later, the duo shared some very public smooches at the US Open.