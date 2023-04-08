Kylie Jenner sizzles in barely-there bikini for sun-soaked snaps

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination as she slipped her famous figure into a tiny gold bikini.

The 25-year-old reality star looked glamorous as ever as she posed up a storm for the camera in an impromptu shoot.

She shared some new bikini-clad snaps on Instagram of herself lounging in the sunshine.

Kylie repped her big sister Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line Good American she donned a halter-neck bikini and matching string bottoms.

Unsurprisingly, the mother of two’s recent Instagram grid update caught the attention of her 386million followers, with some rushing to leave a message for the star in the comment sections.

One fan penned: “The real goddess.”

Another added: “Wow! Hot.”

A third person gushed: “Perfect” alongside three red heart emojis.

While a fourth social media user said: “Absolutely gorgeous”

It comes after Kylie was accused of “copying” model Hailey Bieber.

The beauty mogul uploaded a burst of snaps to her Instagram grid, where she slipped into a red ensemble to promote her mascara from her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

In the photo carousel’s main snap, Kylie gave a seductive glance to the camera as she donned a vibrant red sleeveless bra-top and matching trousers as she tucked the mascara into the trousers.

Another snap showed, The Kardashians star flaunting her incredible curves as she posed in front of a serene landscape as she subtly teased her beauty item.

Her caption read: “Happy day because my brand new mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows are officially available on kyliecosmetics.com [lovestruck emoji] @kyliecosmetics].

Kylie’s fans were quick to flock to the comment section, where they flooded the star with their reactions to the snap with many claiming how she “copied” style icon Hailey.

“She kind of copied Hailey Bieber.. the Rhode peptide lol,” wrote one follower, as another penned: “I just feel like a mascara ad, the focus would be the eyes! I have zero ideas that’s what you’re promoting at first.”