Kylie Jenner shares very rare glimpse of adorable son Aire, 1, in heartwarming video

Kylie Jenner, 25, took to TikTok to share her regular Kylie Cosmetics promotional video but this time fans were left with a surprise as she included her rarely-seen son Aire, one.

The half-sister of Kim Kardashian shares her two children Stormi, five, and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie posted the four-minute-long video about why she has been absent from social media recently as well as talking about her makeup brand.

The reality star went for a more casual appearance in loose-fitted grey tracksuit bottoms with a matching zipped hoodie.

Kylie looked prettier than ever as she styled her dark tresses in a waved look, falling over one shoulder.